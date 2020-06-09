Dudes, the 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' trailer is excellent

Bill S. Preston and Ted "Theodore" Logan are back for a most excellent adventure and this time everyone's favorite stoner bros are ready to save the world while rocking middle age.

"Bill & Ted Faces the Music" picks up 25 years after where the sequel "Bogus Journey" left off. The great ones had reached worldwide success with their band, Wyld Stallyns, and brought peace to the masses.

As it turns out, harmony wasn't restored like it was supposed to be, and some futuristic beings are totally not thrilled by this. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) were supposed to write a song that would unite the world, but it never came to fruition.

Don't fear, though, because Ted, his excellence, has a brilliant idea. "Why can't we just go to the future when we have written it?" Genius. Bill and Ted then hop into a phone booth (because those still exist, somehow) and head off into the future.

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote the first film, "Excellent Adventure," in 1989, penned the script. Will Salder also reprises his role as Death from "Bogus Journey." Kid Cudi and Beck Bennett ("Saturday Night Live") make appearances in the film. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine play Bill and Ted's daughters.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Aug. 21.



Be excellent to each other and watch the trailer below.