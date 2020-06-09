More Culture:

June 09, 2020

Dudes, the 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' trailer is excellent

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as everyone's favorite stoner bros

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
Bill Ted threequel Orion Pictures/YouTube

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' debuts Aug. 21. The film takes place 25 years after the sequel, 'Bogus Journey' with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles from the original films.

Bill S. Preston and Ted "Theodore" Logan are back for a most excellent adventure and this time everyone's favorite stoner bros are ready to save the world while rocking middle age.

"Bill & Ted Faces the Music" picks up 25 years after where the sequel "Bogus Journey" left off. The  great ones had reached worldwide success with their band, Wyld Stallyns, and brought peace to the masses. 

As it turns out, harmony wasn't restored like it was supposed to be, and some futuristic beings are totally not thrilled by this. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) were supposed to write a song that would unite the world, but it never came to fruition. 

Don't fear, though, because Ted, his excellence, has a brilliant idea. "Why can't we just go to the future when we have written it?" Genius. Bill and Ted then hop into a phone booth (because those still exist, somehow) and head off into the future. 

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote the first film, "Excellent Adventure," in 1989, penned the script. Will Salder also reprises his role as Death from "Bogus Journey." Kid Cudi and Beck Bennett ("Saturday Night Live") make appearances in the film. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine play Bill and Ted's daughters. 

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Aug. 21. 

Be excellent to each other and watch the trailer below. 


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers United States Films Philadelphia Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved