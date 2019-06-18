More Culture:

June 18, 2019

Netflix confirms 'Queer Eye' coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season

The hit series will begin production in Philly this month, and the fifth season will debut in 2020

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Netflix
Queer Eye Philadelphia Season 5 2020 Robert Hanashiro/USA Today

The cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye" announces nominees at the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018. The hit show is filming its fifth season in Philadelphia.

Netflix announced Tuesday what had been whispered about for a couple months: the Emmy-winning "Queer Eye" is coming to Philadelphia.

The hit show's fifth season will be filmed in Philadelphia, according to Entertainment Weekly. Production for the fifth season begins this month, which means you might be able to catch one of the show's five experts — Bobby, Jonathan, Antoni, Tan, and Karamo — around the city in the coming weeks.

The fifth season will debut in 2020. The first two seasons were set in Atlanta, and the third season was set in Kansas City. Netflix announced Tuesday that the fourth season, which debuts in July, also will be set in Kansas City, which of course begs the question: If the show is doing its seasons in pairs, will Philly also be featured in the show's sixth season?

Interestingly, Karama Brown began his career in reality television in 2004 as a member of "The Real World: Philadelphia" as the first out, gay, black man on reality TV.

"Queer Eye" itself is directly related to the original show of the same name, which aired between 2003 and 2007 on Bravo. The current show features the five-man cast helping a man refine his life in five main categories: clothing, grooming habits, diet, sense of culture, and home decorating.

Two months ago, a casting flyer was found floating around Philadelphia, sparking interest and intrigue about when the cast might show up, and who they might be looking to give a makeover.

And just last month, the show's Tan France gave star local chef Jesse Ito, of Royal Izakaya, some fashion tips and advice ahead of his appearance at the James Beard Awards Gala. Ito was nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year at the awards ceremony, where Philly's Zahav was named the best restaurant in the country.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Netflix Philadelphia Queer Eye LGBTQ Filming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Museum

Celebrating the six men who played the 3 Stooges
The Three Stooges

Opinion

Al Morganti: Do sports fans deserve a 'bill of rights?' And what is Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher doing?
Phillies-Nationals-rain-delay_061719_USAT

Investigations

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles
Andrew Yun Drexel

Addiction

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine
Nebraska School District Drug Testing

Education

Area schools receive millions in security grants
Stock_Carroll - The School District of Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved