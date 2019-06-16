Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden

New Jersey has launched the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail to honor the late chef, and the trail features seven must-stop spots in South Jersey.

Introduced last year by Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, and Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, the food trail was adopted in January by the Division of Travel and Tourism . The trail features 10 restaurants in New Jersey, including as far north as Bergen County and all the way south to Atlantic and Camden counties.

The South Jersey spots feature three restaurants in Atlantic City, including Italian grill, Tony's Baltimore Grill, the city's 107-year-old seafood restaurant, Dock's Oyster House, steakhouse Knife & Fork Inn, and even James Original Salt Water Taffy on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The trail features two spots for the ultimate cheesesteak in Camden, including Tony & Ruth's Steaks, and Donkey's Place. Bourdain commented on "Parts Unknown," "The best cheesesteak in the area might as well come from New Jersey." Lucille's Country Cooking in Barnegat, Ocean County, which features an array of homestyle food, also made the list.

The trail pays tribute to Bourdain, who grew up in Leonia, Bergen County. All 10 spots were selected based off of Bourdain's TV show, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." The foodie and writer was 61-years-old when he died by suicide on Jun 8, 2018.



The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail includes:

•Hiram’s Roadstand, 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee

•Frank’s Deli, 1406 Main St., Asbury Park

•Tony’s Baltimore Grill, 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

•Dock’s Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

•James’ Salt Water Taffy, 1519 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

•Knife & Fork Inn, 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

•Donkey’s Place, 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden

•Tony & Ruth Steaks, 837 N. Eighth St., Camden

•Lucille’s Country Cooking, 1496 Main St., Barnegat

•Kubel’s, 28 W. Seventh St. Barnegat Light

