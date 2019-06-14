More Culture:

June 14, 2019

Ariana Grande returns to Pittsburgh, gives tearful tribute to late Mac Miller

By Emily Rolen
Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pop queen Ariana Grande stopped in Pittsburgh for a vulnerable performance this week on the second half of her national tour.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the hometown of the late Mac Miller, Grande's ex-boyfriend, and the subject of a number of songs off both her "Sweetener" and "thank u, next" albums. Miller, a Pittsburgh native known for using the city as inspiration in many of his songs, overdosed in September 2018.

Heartbreaking videos on social media show the singer having a few emotional moments, especially during the hit single "thank u, next," which actually names Mac. 

The lyrics go: "I wish I could say thank you to Malcom / 'cause he was an angel."

Ari had a hard time getting through the song (understandably), but did her best.


It actually looked like she had a hard time getting through the entire show. It apparently got a late start, and when she opened with "Raindrops," (which is about Miller, too) fans could already hear her voice breaking.

During pre-show, the stadium was playing Miller's music, too. And Grande reportedly left a seat reserved in the stadium for him. 

Miller is a pretty important figure for Pittsburgh natives and preserving his memory (also understandably) is a touchy subject. Some were disappointed that Grande didn't give a more direct tribute to the late rapper — but it seems like the show in and of itself was a tribute.

