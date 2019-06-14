Ariana Grande returns to Pittsburgh, gives tearful tribute to late Mac Miller

June 14, 2019
Pop queen Ariana Grande stopped in Pittsburgh for a vulnerable performance this week on the second half of her national tour.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the hometown of the late Mac Miller, Grande's ex-boyfriend, and the subject of a number of songs off both her "Sweetener" and "thank u, next" albums. Miller, a Pittsburgh native known for using the city as inspiration in many of his songs, overdosed in September 2018.
Heartbreaking videos on social media show the singer having a few emotional moments, especially during the hit single "thank u, next," which actually names Mac.
The lyrics go: "I wish I could say thank you to Malcom / 'cause he was an angel."
Ari had a hard time getting through the song (understandably), but did her best.
ariana grande crying while performing thank u, next in mac millers hometown. i can’t even imagine how hard this was for her my heart literally breaks😿 pic.twitter.com/sTiDSAU2ED— ♡ (@exquisitehoe) June 14, 2019
in this moment, the city of pittsburgh’s love for malcolm shined through so so so much. everyone in this arena screamed it. the most special thing i have ever been a part of. we miss u. we love u.— 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡 𝐬𝐚𝐰 𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@loveisasecrett) June 13, 2019
thank u for this, @ArianaGrande. this city loves u. #SweetenerPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/FLtmnnaF61
It actually looked like she had a hard time getting through the entire show. It apparently got a late start, and when she opened with "Raindrops," (which is about Miller, too) fans could already hear her voice breaking.
Ariana was crying during raindrops and wasn’t even able to finish the song😢 @ArianaGrande #SweetenerWorldTour #Pittsburgh #ArianaGrande #MacMiller pic.twitter.com/NfdNAQMGsA— Trey Reininger (@ReiningerTrey) June 13, 2019
During pre-show, the stadium was playing Miller's music, too. And Grande reportedly left a seat reserved in the stadium for him.Miller is a pretty important figure for Pittsburgh natives and preserving his memory (also understandably) is a touchy subject. Some were disappointed that Grande didn't give a more direct tribute to the late rapper — but it seems like the show in and of itself was a tribute.
