Ariana Grande returns to Pittsburgh, gives tearful tribute to late Mac Miller

Pop queen Ariana Grande stopped in Pittsburgh for a vulnerable performance this week on the second half of her national tour.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the hometown of the late Mac Miller, Grande's ex-boyfriend, and the subject of a number of songs off both her "Sweetener" and "thank u, next" albums. Miller, a Pittsburgh native known for using the city as inspiration in many of his songs, overdosed in September 2018.

Heartbreaking videos on social media show the singer having a few emotional moments, especially during the hit single "thank u, next," which actually names Mac.

The lyrics go: "I wish I could say thank you to Malcom / 'cause he was an angel."

Ari had a hard time getting through the song (understandably), but did her best.





It actually looked like she had a hard time getting through the entire show. It apparently got a late start, and when she opened with "Raindrops," (which is about Miller, too) fans could already hear her voice breaking.

During pre-show, the stadium was playing Miller's music, too. And Grande reportedly left a seat reserved in the stadium for him.