More News:

June 15, 2019

A 'Strawberry Moon' will be visible for Father's Day, beginning Saturday night

The once-a-year phenomenon is caused by the location of both the sun and the moon

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Astronomy Moon
Strawberry Moon June 2019 father's day Slate/YouTube

The Strawberry Moon is the final full moon of spring, and is often also June's only full moon. This year, it lines up with Father's Day weekend.

If a father in your life has a fascination with astronomy and the night sky, here's a fun way to celebrate Father's Day weekend in style.

The next full moon goes by many names, according to NASA, and is often called the "Strawberry Moon". The Strawberry Moon is the final full moon of spring, and is normally also June's only full moon.

The name comes from the strawberry harvesting season in North America, likely named by Algonquin tribes who once lived in the northeast, like the Delaware Valley's Lenape.

The moon will appear full for three days, from Saturday night through Tuesday morning, according to NASA. It will reach its peak full phase early Monday morning, at 4:31 a.m.

The moon, NASA says, often takes on a red hue -- hence another name, the Rose Moon -- because the moon is roughly in the same plane as the orbit of the Earth around the sun, according to NASA. The same logic applies to the sun appearing red at sunset or sunrise.

Popular culture astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson explained the phenomenon on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show a few years ago, if you need to hear an explanation from someone who isn't me:

Here's how deGrasse Tyson, who notes it is sometimes also called the "Honey Moon", explained it:

"The full moon is always opposite the sun, so when the sun sets in June, it's actually very shallow below the horizon. That's just where it is. So the moon, opposite it, is very shallow above the horizon. It never really gets high enough to shed itself of sunset colors."

Yeah, what he said. It sounds cool. Go look at the moon!

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Astronomy Moon Philadelphia Spring Science Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Only three players in the entire NFL are better than Eagles' Fletcher Cox
Carroll - Philadelphia Eagles Game Fletcher Cox

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Eagles

Eagles 'stock up / stock down' after spring practices
061319KamuGrugierHill

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved