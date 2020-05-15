Netflix's 'Queer Eye' announces date for Season 5 filmed in Philly

The Fab Five are returning to our screens in June and we'll finally get to see what Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness got up to while filming in Philadelphia last summer.

Season 5 of the feel-good makeover show "Queer Eye" will hit Netflix on Friday, June 5.

The Philly-based season will have 10 episodes instead of the usual eight, but many of the other details remain a mystery.

There's no trailer yet, but "Queer Eye" did bless fans with an Instagram post featuring The Fab Five on the "Gayflower" in the Delaware River.

The new season is almost certain to have the same heart and positivity as the previous seasons in Georgia, Kansas City and Japan. So if you blubbered your way through past episodes, makes sure to have those tissues ready again in June.

Other new content coming to Netflix in June includes Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird" (June 3), the fourth season of the controversial show "13 Reasons Why" (June 5) and the next installment of Ryan Murphy's comedy-drama "The Politician" (TBA).