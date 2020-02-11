Meek Mill headlines the 2020 Roots Picnic lineup

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will headline the annual Roots festival, which released its 2020 lineup on Tuesday.

The headlining gig will be Mill’s first appearance at the annual festival, which will be held Saturday, May 30, at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park. Summer Walker and DaBaby also are headliners.



The Philadelphia rapper, who received a Grammy nomination for best rap album, led a tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle at the awards ceremony last month. Last week, Mill and Justin Timberlake dropped a new single called “Believe.”

Mill also headlined the 2018 Made in America Festival, held every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Roots picnic, hosted by the hip hop group, features three stages of live music, podcast recordings, gaming, art and dialogue. The picnic, which began in 2008, previously was held on Festival Pier at Penn's Landing. This marks the second straight year it will be held at The Mann Center.

It also goes without saying that The Roots will be performing at their very own festival during a showcase called “The Roots Present Soul.” There will also be a live taping of Questlove’s “Questlove Supreme Podcast” at the festival.

Other Philadelphia artists slated to take part in the festivities include Musiq Soulchild, Hardwork Movement and Aquil Dawud.

The full lineup of the festival was released on the Roots Picnic Instagram account and can be seen below.





General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday at noon. Pre-sale tickets are available now. There are no assigned seats at the festival and ticket prices increase as the picnic approaches.