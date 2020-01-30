More Culture:

January 30, 2020

Roddy Ricch joins Meek Mill again for tribute song 'Letter to Nipsey'

The collaboration is a letter to friend and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in 2019

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Tributes
Letter to Nipsey meek mill ricch Meek Mill/YouTube

'Letter to Nipsey,' released this week, is a tribute to slain L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle by his friend Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch, a fellow Angeleno

Philadelphia's Meek Mill and breakout start Roddy Ricch have released a song together following their recent Grammy tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. 

"Letter to Nipsey," is another tribute to the L.A. rapper who was shot last year in his home city. Meek Mill was a friend, and Roddy Ricch is a fellow Angeleno whose song "The Box" has been sitting at the top of the charts for the last three weeks. 

"Letter to Nipsey" follows the duo's Grammy tribute this week, where Mill and Ricch performed a celebration of the musician along with John Legend, DJ Khaled, and others. 

Meek Mill and Legend led the performance, which was set in front of a huge crowd of dancers wearing Eritrean clothing, a nod to Hussle's family's roots in the northeastern African country. Some have noticed the white outfits and style of the performance also were reminiscent of the tribute for Biggie in 1997.

Nipsey's song "Racks in the Middle," which features Roddy Ricch, won a posthumous Grammy that night for Best Rap Performance, which his family and spouse accepted on the rapper's behalf.

Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch premiered "Letter" Monday. The track which you can listen to below exposes Meek Mill's experience with grieving his friend. 


Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Tributes Philadelphia Musicians LA Los Angeles Rap Grammys Meek Mill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved