More Culture:

September 02, 2018

PHOTOS: Saturday at the Made in America festival

The looks, the crowd, and the headliners

By Margo Reed
Concerts Made in America
Reed_Made in America Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Meek Mill performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Saturday's Made in America festival is a wrap. 

The party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway kicked off with some of the weekend's biggest names — Meek Mill, Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Zedd. 

The weather stayed cool and the rain held off to make it a pretty ideal day to mosh.

But Saturday was just half of the festivities, as Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar prepare for the stage on Sunday for the weekend's closing acts. If you're headed back into the madness on Sunday, we're seeing forecasts predict a chance for impending thunderstorms during the earlier part of the day, so don't forget to bring your poncho and galoshes. It gets pretty muddy out there.

From festival fashion and crowd takes, to main stage and action shots, here's what happened on Day 1 of Made in America. 

Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Patrick Noble stands in an art installation by the Art Production Fund at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Rhea Calhoun dances in a crowd at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/Margo_Reed

Fat Joe performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


RELATED: Meek Mill to open Puma pop-up shop before his Made in America performance | Your ultimate guide to the 2018 Made in America music festival 

Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

A crowd watches Janelle Moae's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/Margo_Reed

Janelle Monae performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/Margo_Reed

Taajudeen Cousin cheers during Meek Mill's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Meek Mill performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/Margo_Reed

An audience member drinks in the pit during Meek Mill's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Meek Mill performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/Margo_Reed

A crowd cheers for Meek Mill at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Post Malone performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/Margo_Reed

The lights during Post Malone's Performance hit the trees and crowd at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.


Emily Rolen contributed to this article.

Margo Reed

Read more Concerts Made in America Philadelphia Meek Mill Music

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' initial 53-man roster is set, with analysis
090118HowieRoseman

Odd News

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job
insectarium butterfly pavillion

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Celebrities

Sixers' Ben Simmons is reportedly done with Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner ben simmons

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Shopping

Shop the sales in Philly this Labor Day weekend
Stock_Carroll - Cherry Hill Mall

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.