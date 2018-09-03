PHOTOS: Sunday at the Made in America festival

The Made in America festival wrapped up on Sunday night with closing performances from Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj.

Minaj became the first female rapper to ever headline the festival and delivered a set alongside artists like Miguel, Alessia Cara, Pusha-T, Diplo, and Ty Dolla $ign.

There were a few sound issues on the smaller stages, some flop sets, a handful of redeeming shows that made it all worth it, and luckily no rain.

Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Pusha T performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Pusha T performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice (left to right) Melanie Landry, Erin Mayk, Kendall Gardiner, and Maura Minter dance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Alessia Cara performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Adrian Macandlie sits on top of Billy Bonka's shoulders at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Rebecca Feldman (left) and Zoe Rivkind rest on the grass at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Miguel performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Festival goers ride carnival rides at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice A crowd gathers to hear Kendrick Lamar perform at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Tyshana Brunson leads a crowd dancing to Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Kevin Ramierez dances to Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Diplo takes the stage with a light show at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Chundell Holton smiles as Kendrick Lamar takes the stage at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.







Emily Rolen contributed to this article.