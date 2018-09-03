More Culture:

September 03, 2018

PHOTOS: Sunday at the Made in America festival

The final day of the festival on the Parkway

By Emily Rolen
20_090218_Made in America_Reed-2.jpg Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Jennifer Martinez dances to Diplo at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.

The Made in America festival wrapped up on Sunday night with closing performances from Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj. 

Minaj became the first female rapper to ever headline the festival and delivered a set alongside artists like Miguel, Alessia Cara, Pusha-T, Diplo, and Ty Dolla $ign. 

There were a few sound issues on the smaller stages, some flop sets, a handful of redeeming shows that made it all worth it, and luckily no rain. 

1_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.

2_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Pusha T performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


3_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Pusha T performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


5_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

(left to right) Melanie Landry, Erin Mayk, Kendall Gardiner, and Maura Minter dance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


4_090218_Made in America_Reed-2.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Alessia Cara performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


6_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Adrian Macandlie sits on top of Billy Bonka's shoulders at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


8_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Rebecca Feldman (left) and Zoe Rivkind rest on the grass at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


9_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Miguel performs at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


11_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Festival goers ride carnival rides at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


12_090218_Made in America_Reed-2.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

A crowd gathers to hear Kendrick Lamar perform at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


16_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Tyshana Brunson leads a crowd dancing to Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


18_090218_Made in America_Reed-2.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Kevin Ramierez dances to Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


21_090218_Made in America_Reed-2.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Diplo takes the stage with a light show at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.


22_090218_Made in America_Reed.jpgMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Chundell Holton smiles as Kendrick Lamar takes the stage at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Sunday, September 2, 2018.



Emily Rolen
