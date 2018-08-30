Meek Mill to open Puma pop-up shop before his Made in America performance

Not only is rapper Meek Mill opening a Puma pop-up shop ahead of his Made in America performance this Labor Day weekend, but he is also giving fans a chance to download his new, unreleased and untitled album and a ticket to his Philly show.

That is a lot to take in.

“I can’t wait to link up with my fans at the pop-up, thank them for all the love and give away some Made In America tickets,” Mill said via a press release.

“It’s going to be a fun weekend and I’m thankful for PUMA’s support in helping bring my vision to life with this collection.”

The store will be located at 2005 Market St., Suite 100 and open Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to a press release, Mill will be selling some exclusive PUMA merchandise.

But arguably the best part of this weekend (besides the show itself) for fans is bound to be that his highly-anticipated album drop is in sight. If you buy an item at the pop-up, you'll receive a download code to redeem a digital copy of Mill's album once it's released.

In early July, Mill released four songs to hold us over, including "Stay Woke," which he released at the 2018 BET Awards.

Mill is also giving away tickets to the Labor Day weekend show featuring artists like Post Malone, Zedd, and Janelle Monae on Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Diplo, and Miguel on Sunday.

The rapper has been extremely active in Philadelphia lately. Just this week, he was at his former elementary school in North Philly meeting students and handing out backpacks and school supplies.

The Made in America concert starts Saturday afternoon and will run until Sunday night.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.