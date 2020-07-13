More News:

July 13, 2020

New Jersey lifting capacity limits on NJ Transit, private carriers

Face masks still required, Gov. Phil Murphy says

By Pat Ralph
NJ Transit began resuming normal service last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity limits are being lifted Wednesday.

Capacity limits will cease to exist on all NJ Transit modes at 8 p.m. Wednesday – the first time since April that public transit vehicles can operate at full capacity. 

Riders are still encouraged only to use NJ Transit for essential travel, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. And they still must wear face masks while on vehicles, in stations or on platforms.

Capacity limits also are being lifted from all private carrier trains, buses, light rail and Access Link vehicles. 

The capacity limit had been set at 50% since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NJ Transit operated trains on a holiday schedule for much of the crisis. 

But it has begun ramping up service in recent weeks. Bus service has been operating on a full weekday schedule since earlier this month. All rail services resumed their full weekday schedules last Monday.

Face masks also are required inside private carrier stations and at outdoor stations when social distancing isn't possible. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear face masks when leaving their homes. The masks do not protect the person who wears them; rather, they prevent sick individuals – including those who do not have symptoms – from spreading their germs. 

Decals marking six-foot barriers have been placed on NJ Transit platforms to enforce social distancing between customers waiting for buses and trains to arrive. Signs have been posted throughout the system to remind riders to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. 

NJ Transit also has implemented cleaning protocols for trains, buses and stations. They particularly emphasize the sanitation of high-touch surface areas like handrails, door handles and ticket machines. 

A complete listing of NJ Transit’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines can be accessed here.

