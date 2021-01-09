More Health:

January 09, 2021

More people eligible for next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, state says

The next phase, 1B, will now include those 75 and older, essential workers and those with health issues

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccination
COVID-19_Vaccine_State_rollout.original.original.original_CKE1IJV.jpg Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated its vaccination plan to include more people in the next phase of inoculations.

More Pennsylvanians are now eligible for the next phase in the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Health announced updates to the state's vaccination rollout plan that now expands Phase 1B to include those aged 75 and older, those with significant health issues and essential workers. 

The state is currently administering vaccinations to Phase 1A which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents. It has not yet been announced when the state will move to Phase 1B.

Expanding the second group of vaccine recipients, 1B, will ensure a greater group of people can receive the vaccine, as it becomes available, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. The state also created another Phase, 1C, which includes people aged 65-74 and people with high risk conditions such as cancer, COPD, heart conditions and pregnant women. 

Anyone not included in those phases will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 2.


The vaccination rollout plan is intended to be updated throughout the process to ensure the most up-to-date information and advice is considered. This is the fourth iteration of the plan, according to state officials. 

Health officials said that vaccine supply remains low and the department is working to prioritize people to receive the vaccine that stand to get the maximum benefit and minimum harm from the inoculation.

"My administration is doing everything we can now to prepare for the day when the vaccine is more widely available," Gov. Tom Wolf said. "There are hopeful signs we must embrace. They will help us regain control in a time when many things may seem very out of control.”

So far, the state has fully vaccinated 13,347 people and given the first of the two shots to 209,678 people. In Philadelphia, the city has only administered 40% of its vaccines so far. 

Philadelphia county receives independent federal funding, its own vaccine allotment and is establishing its own administration plan. 

City health officials followed a plan similar to the state, though they define critical infrastructure workers — which includes teachers, transit workers and those who cannot work from home — and residents of congregate settings, like group homes and behavioral health facilities, will get the vaccine right after healthcare workers and nursing home residents. 

After those groups, people over the age of 65 and people with underlying medical conditions are up next, before everyone else is eligible for inoculations. 

The city announced its first mass COVID-19 vaccination site this week. Residents can pre-register for the vaccine through a website that will tell you when you are eligible for the vaccine.

Wolf said it will "take some time" before everyone in the state is vaccinated and asked residents to stay patient. 

“Our recent success in slowing the spread of the virus, and the hope that we’ve been given with the introduction of these vaccines should energize all of us to continue the fight against this disease,” Wolf said. “We need to remain patient as vaccine distribution expands and the Department of Health works to keep everyone informed of the status of vaccine."

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccination Philadelphia Rachel Levine Tom Wolf Department of Public Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cape May man identified among rioters arrested by U.S. Capitol Police
Cape May Capitol Arrest

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 1.0
010721DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse's a.bar is now a bottle shop selling natural wines
a.bar bottle shop

Illness

Pennsylvania confirms first case of U.K. coronavirus variant
Pennsylvania COVID-19 variant

Opinion

John McMullen: Enough tanking talk — the Eagles have real problems to fix
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Fitness

Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy
Virtual greenhouse yoga

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved