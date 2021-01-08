More Health:

January 08, 2021

Philly residents now can pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

A new pop-up clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center aims to speed up immunizations

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccine Sign up Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services

A new website allows Philly residents to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Above, two vials of Moderna's vaccine sit at a Tallahassee, Florida fire department.

Philadelphia has opened a massive COVID-19 vaccination center that has the capability to inoculate as many as 4,500 people per day. 

The site, located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, currently is serving health care workers — particularly those who visit patients in their homes. But it is expected to remain open as eligibility expands to other groups.

Philly residents now can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. The city partnered with Philly Fighting COVID to establish the center and launch a website for people to sign up for vaccines. By pre-registering, residents will be notified when they are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

To sign up, residents should select "Pre-Commitment for a Vaccination." There, they must input their birth dates, professions, zip codes and household sizes. Residents then will receive a confirmation email informing them of their priority level. 

Pre-registration does not set up an appointment, nor does it establish a place in line. But residents will be notified when they become eligible to get vaccinated. The information provided will help city officials determine where other vaccination centers should be located. 

People who have appointments to get vaccinated at the Convention Center will pass through four stages of the clinic:

Check In: Residents are instructed to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointment. They will then pass through security and temperature screenings.
• Inoculation: Residents will be given a private area for inoculation, where two staff members will provide oversight. The vaccine will be administered by a registered nurse. 
Observation: Medical technicians monitor residents for at least 15 minutes for any negative reactions to the vaccine. Anyone who has an adverse reaction will be taken to an extended observation area where Emergency Medical Staffers are on hand to provide transportation to a hospital, if necessary. 
Release: If no reaction is observed, residents will be released. The entire process is estimated to take 30 minutes.

Vaccinations at the site will be given free of charge. 

Only residents included in Phase 1a of Philly's vaccine rollout currently are eligible for vaccination. That includes health care workers and residents and staffers of long-term care facilities. 

The next group to become eligible will be critical infrastructure workers, which include teachers and public transit workers. Congregate care residents, seniors and people with underlying medical conditions will follow in that order. Then vaccinations open up to everyone else. 

Philly officials say the new vaccination center may help expedite the rollout. 

The city only has administered about 40% of its allocated vaccines so far. But that's still better than the national rate. According to Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, about 29% of the distributed shots have been given as of Thursday.

Still, vaccine supply may still remain a major issue. 

At the current vaccination rate, it will take more than more than 12 months to vaccinate the city's 1.6 million people, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said earlier this week. The city is receiving about 20,000 vaccines each week through January. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia COVID-19 Pennsylvania Convention Center Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cape May man identified among rioters arrested by U.S. Capitol Police
Cape May Capitol Arrest

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 1.0
010721DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse's a.bar is now a bottle shop selling natural wines
a.bar bottle shop

Illness

Pennsylvania confirms first case of U.K. coronavirus variant
Pennsylvania COVID-19 variant

Opinion

John McMullen: Enough tanking talk — the Eagles have real problems to fix
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Fitness

Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy
Virtual greenhouse yoga

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved