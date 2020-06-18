More News:

June 18, 2020

Indoor malls to reopen for business across New Jersey on June 29

Movie theaters and arcades, as well as seating areas, remain closed due to COVID-19

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Malls Coronavirus
New Jersey malls Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Mall goers across New Jersey will be required to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

Indoor retail shopping malls have been given the green light to resume operations across New Jersey on June 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

However, several health and safety protocols will be in place in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across the state. Face coverings must be worn, stores must limit capacity to 50%, and mall goers must practice social distancing.

Restaurants may provide takeout and outdoor dining, but food courts must remain closed. Movie theaters and arcades, as well as common seating areas, are not permitted to reopen yet either. 

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” Murphy said. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely. If you head out to the mall, please comply with the requirements in place.”

New Jersey reported an additional 442 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total number of cases up to 168,107. The state recorded 38 new deaths due to COVID-19, increasing the statewide death toll due to the virus to 12,800.

South Jersey has had 21,207 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,382 deaths due to COVID-19.

All malls across the state have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants located in malls have been allowed to remain open for takeout and delivery.

As the state has moved into the second phase of its three-step reopening plan amid the COVID-19 crisis, more restrictions have been eased. 

Outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail resumed this past Monday. Personal care businesses, such as hair and nail salons, and swimming pools can reopen this coming Monday. 

The state’s stay-at-home order was lifted earlier this month, and limits on outdoor and indoor gatherings have also been relaxed.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people are now permitted, and only First Amendment-protected outdoor activities—such as political protests and outdoor religious services—can take place with more than 100 people.

Indoor gatherings such as religious services at either 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people total—whichever number is lower—can take place. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Malls Coronavirus Philadelphia Restaurants Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Shopping Arcades Movie Theaters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Queer Eye

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real
Bobby-Berk-Jennifer-Sweeney_061820_Netflix

Investigations

Man sent racist, threatening emails to Philly police commissioner, feds claim
Danielle Outlaw Threats

Sponsored

John McMullen: For Eagles, there's no 'replacing' a guy like Brandon Brooks
139_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Queer Eye

A year after his 'Queer Eye' makeover, Philly’s Pastor Noah remains a changed man
Queer-Eye-Noah-Fab-5_061620_Netflix

Children's Health

CHOP retains No. 2 spot in U.S. News' best pediatric hospital rankings
CHOP ranked second by U.S. News

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved