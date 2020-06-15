South Jersey company recalls ground beef possibly contaminated with E. coli

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a company based in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, has recalled roughly 42,922 pounds of raw ground beef products that may have been contaminated with E. coli.

The recall impacts seven ground beef products produced on June 1 and shipped to retail locations across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The issue was picked up during routine testing. There haven’t been any reports of harmful reactions to consumption of the recalled ground beef, the USDA said.

The products all have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA's inspection mark. People who have the products in their refrigerators or freezers should not consume them and are urged to immediately return or throw them away.

Here are the following items being recalled:

• 1 lb. vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed Ground Beef” with a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P-53298-82.

•1 lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed Ground Beef Patties” with a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28. •3 lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53929-70. •1 lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53944-10. •4 lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53937-45. •1 lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P53935-25. •1 lb. vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53930-18.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, diarrhea, and cramps anywhere from 2-8 days after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but consumption of the bacteria can lead to kidney failure.

Children under the age of 5 and older adults are more susceptible to kidney failure from E. coli consumption, according to the USDA. Symptoms include pale skin, easy bruising and decreased ability to urinate.

People who experience symptoms should contact a health care provider and seek emergency medical care immediately.