More News:

June 12, 2020

New Jersey hair salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses set to reopen June 22

Customers will need to make appointments and masks will be required when possible

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Government COVID-19
hair salon reopening NJ Valery Sharifulin/Sipa USA

Gov. Phily Murphy announced Friday June 12 some of the guidelines that will be required of personal care businesses once they open June 22 in New Jersey.

New Jersey residents can soon return to hair salons, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors, but under a strict set of guidelines meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus. 

Starting Monday, June 22, businesses that provide personal care services including manicures, massages, hair braiding, cosmetic surgeries and more, will be open for the first time since statewide shutdown orders were enacted.

Gov. Phil Murphy outlined some of the reopening guidelines for those businesses on Friday.

"None of this should be a surprise, and its consistent with what we think are best practices, not just within our realm, but as we look across the country," Murphy said.

Appointments will be required prior to entering any of these personal care businesses. Pre-screening and temperature checks of both clients and staff will also be required.

Six feet of social distancing between staff and clients must be maintained at all times, unless separated by some form of physical barrier, such as a face mask or glass shield. Everyone is still required to wear a face mask when possible.

If the performance of a service requires that clients remove their face masks, certain rules must be followed. Staff must not only continue to wear their own mask, but also put on a face shield, goggles, or be behind table shield for additional protection.

Strict sanitation rules will be required across the board, Murphy said.

The opening date had been previously planned, but the formal allowance for such businesses will come after Murphy signs an executive order Friday.

At day spas, rooms such as saunas, steam rooms, and other shared bathing facilities may not yet reopen, Murphy added. 

New Jersey reported an additional 495 new positive coronavirus test results Friday, bringing the statewide total to 166,164 cases. There were 48 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,489.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government COVID-19 New Jersey Trenton Phil Murphy Barbershops Coronavirus Tattoos Massage Tanning Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

2020 MLB Draft: Grades, analysis and scouting reports for Phillies' first-round pick Mick Abel
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061120_USAT

Alcohol

Some Pennsylvania liquor stores to begin permitting in-person shopping
PLCB liquor stores

Illness

Scientists may have determined why many non-smokers develop COPD
COPD cause respiratory system

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What would your big board look like if the NFL re-drafted the entire league?
061120CarsonWentzDeshaunWatson

Festivals

The Roots Picnic postponed indefinitely
Roots Picnic 2020

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved