New Jersey hair salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses set to reopen June 22

New Jersey residents can soon return to hair salons, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors, but under a strict set of guidelines meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Monday, June 22, businesses that provide personal care services including manicures, massages, hair braiding, cosmetic surgeries and more, will be open for the first time since statewide shutdown orders were enacted.

Gov. Phil Murphy outlined some of the reopening guidelines for those businesses on Friday.

"None of this should be a surprise, and its consistent with what we think are best practices, not just within our realm, but as we look across the country," Murphy said.

Appointments will be required prior to entering any of these personal care businesses. Pre-screening and temperature checks of both clients and staff will also be required.

Six feet of social distancing between staff and clients must be maintained at all times, unless separated by some form of physical barrier, such as a face mask or glass shield. Everyone is still required to wear a face mask when possible.

If the performance of a service requires that clients remove their face masks, certain rules must be followed. Staff must not only continue to wear their own mask, but also put on a face shield, goggles, or be behind table shield for additional protection.

Strict sanitation rules will be required across the board, Murphy said.

The opening date had been previously planned, but the formal allowance for such businesses will come after Murphy signs an executive order Friday.

At day spas, rooms such as saunas, steam rooms, and other shared bathing facilities may not yet reopen, Murphy added.

New Jersey reported an additional 495 new positive coronavirus test results Friday, bringing the statewide total to 166,164 cases. There were 48 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,489.