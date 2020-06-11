More News:

June 11, 2020

Some Pennsylvania liquor stores to begin permitting in-person shopping

Here are the 23 Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits offering store access

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Customers who want to shop in-person at a Fine Wine & Good Spirits location will have to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

In-person shopping is set to resume Friday on a limited basis at 23 Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in the Philadelphia region. 

Those stores are among 549 liquor stores offering in-store access, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. All stores will have safety measures in place designed to prevent COVID-19 transmission. 

No more than 25 employees and customers will be permitted inside a store at any time, and capacity limits could be further restricted in smaller stores. Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Employees may wear gloves and are strongly encouraged to frequently wash hands. They will be responsible for frequently cleaning and disinfecting stores, and hours will be modified to ensure proper time for such tasks.

The first operating hour is reserved for customers at a higher risk of catching COVID-19, including people 65 and older.

Signage in the stores will direct customers to follow one-way patterns in order to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products that they don’t intend to buy.

Each location has been professionally sanitized, and plexiglas has been installed at registers to provide a physical barrier at checkout. All sales are final.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability as they operate with limited staff. Online orders are still being accepted too.

Here are the 23 locations that will reopen across the Philly region:

Philadelphia

• 1940 S. Columbus Blvd.

• 5 N. 12th St.

• 2550 Grant Ave.

• 8844 Frankford Ave.

• 724 South St.

• 3246 Red Lion Road

• 1446 Point Breeze Ave.

• 401 Franklin Mills Circle

• 32 S. Second St.

• 2429 South St.

• 3903 Aramingo Ave.

• 1112 Chestnut St.

• 1237 S. 11th St.

• 11685 Bustleton Ave.

• 1403 Washington Ave.

• 2807 S. Front St.

• 2401 Vare Ave.

• 8204 Roosevelt Blvd.

• 730 Adams Ave.

• 7146 Ridge Ave.

Montgomery County

• 103 W. Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham

• 8156 Ogontz Ave., Wyncote

Delaware County

• 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby

