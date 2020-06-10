More News:

June 10, 2020

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai expected to resign before term ends

Republicans press Wolf on COVID-19 response

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Legislature
Mike Turzai Republican Friend of Mike Turzai/Creative Commons

Mike Turzai, the ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, will resign before the end of his term. Turzai, of Allegheny County, has served as House Speaker since 2015.

Republican Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is expected to announces his resignation on Wednesday – several months before his term concludes, according to multiple reports.

Turzai, who represents parts of Allegheny County, was first elected in 2001 and rose to Majority Leader in 2010. He has served as House Speaker since 2015, advocating for limited government, privatization of Pennsylvania's liquor stores and increased taxpayer support for school choice.

In January, Turzai announced that he did not intend to run for reelection at the end of his term. He formerly launched a bid for governor in 2018, but dropped out of the race after the Republican party endorsed Scott Wagner, who eventually lost to Gov. Tom Wolf.

Turzai is expected to make remarks at the Capitol on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

It is believed that Turzai will enter the private sector, taking a job with Bryn Mawr-based Essentially Utilities Inc., which was acquired earlier this year by People Gas in Pittsburgh.

His expected resignation comes as Republicans in the legislature battle to lift Wolf's pandemic disaster declaration. The governor withdrew the state's stay-at-home order earlier this month, but renewed the disaster declaration for 90 days. 

The declaration maintains restrictions on which businesses are permitted to operate, and under what terms, during the pandemic. It also gives the governor power to direct resources to state agencies involved in the pandemic response, including those involved with public health, unemployment compensation and economic relief. 

Republicans in the Senate, who have been vocal about their opposition to shutdowns, argued Tuesday that the GOP-controlled legislature has the power to pass a resolution ending the disaster declaration first issued on March 6, according to the Associated Press.

Wolf has indicated that he will veto any concurrent resolution on lifting the disaster declaration.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Legislature Pennsylvania Republicans Tom Wolf Allegheny County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
060420JohnHightower

Police

Philadelphia pledges major police reform, eliminates department's proposed budget increase
Philly council defund police

Health News

Rubber bullets used by police on protesters can kill, blind or maim for life
Police Rubber Bullets

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Food & Drink

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly
Tasties restaurant

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved