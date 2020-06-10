Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai expected to resign before term ends

Republican Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is expected to announces his resignation on Wednesday – several months before his term concludes, according to multiple reports.

Turzai, who represents parts of Allegheny County, was first elected in 2001 and rose to Majority Leader in 2010. He has served as House Speaker since 2015, advocating for limited government, privatization of Pennsylvania's liquor stores and increased taxpayer support for school choice.

In January, Turzai announced that he did not intend to run for reelection at the end of his term. He formerly launched a bid for governor in 2018, but dropped out of the race after the Republican party endorsed Scott Wagner, who eventually lost to Gov. Tom Wolf.

Turzai is expected to make remarks at the Capitol on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

It is believed that Turzai will enter the private sector, taking a job with Bryn Mawr-based Essentially Utilities Inc., which was acquired earlier this year by People Gas in Pittsburgh.

His expected resignation comes as Republicans in the legislature battle to lift Wolf's pandemic disaster declaration. The governor withdrew the state's stay-at-home order earlier this month, but renewed the disaster declaration for 90 days.

The declaration maintains restrictions on which businesses are permitted to operate, and under what terms, during the pandemic. It also gives the governor power to direct resources to state agencies involved in the pandemic response, including those involved with public health, unemployment compensation and economic relief.

Republicans in the Senate, who have been vocal about their opposition to shutdowns, argued Tuesday that the GOP-controlled legislature has the power to pass a resolution ending the disaster declaration first issued on March 6, according to the Associated Press.

Wolf has indicated that he will veto any concurrent resolution on lifting the disaster declaration.