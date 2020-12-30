New Jersey to resume indoor sports with continued capacity limits

New Jersey officials are letting a pause on indoor sports end Saturday, allowing the activities to resume at the start of 2021.

All sports at the youth, high school and adult recreational levels can resume once the ban instated on Dec. 5 expires on Jan. 2.

Athletes, coaches and referees will be allowed to engage in indoor sports activities in New Jersey as long as the total capacity is 10 or fewer individuals.



Gov. Phil Murphy said indoor sports could resume under proper safety measures.

"Given the safety protocols that we have in place, and the stability in our numbers over the past month – although, stability at an uncomfortably high level, I have to say – we feel confident we can move forward by continuing to deal with any outbreaks or other issues on an individual case basis, as opposed to a blanket prohibition," he said.

Spectators also will be allowed to attend, if the total capacity of other participating individuals is already fewer than 10. Those in the audience will be required to practice social distancing.

A ban on interstate sports will remain in place, Murphy said, including a ban on interstate ice hockey, which was announced in November. Interstate collegiate and professional sports are the exception.

Gov. Murphy said the resumption of indoor sports was partially prompted by the fact that, if the ban remained, some sports' entire seasons would have to be scrapped entirely.

"We do not wish to see that happen," said Murphy on the issue.

Cases

New Jersey reported 4,664 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 472,264. There were 99 new deaths, brining the statewide death toll to 16,931. Around 66 of the 99 deaths occurred in a hospital, officials said during Wednesday's briefing.

There are currently 3,727 patients being treated in New Jersey's hospitals for COVID-19. Around 700 of those patients are in intensive care units and around 460 of those individuals are on ventilators.

There were 427 patients discharged Tuesday, but 428 were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 62,901 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey.

More than 400,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to New Jersey for the current month of December. Approximately 120,000 doses have been reserved for long-term care facilities and 280,00 doses have been allocated for medical workers. Around 265,000 of those doses have already been delivered.

An additional 106,000 doses are expected to arrive in New Jersey during the first week of January.

New Jersey is currently vaccinating the residents and employees of long-term care facilities, including veterans homes. Officials have a plan to vaccinate 500 different long-term care facilities. The schedule of the next veterans homes receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can be found below.