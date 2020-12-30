Man fatally struck by SEPTA train in Center City

A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train early Wednesday morning after punching another person on the subway platform, authorities said.

The incident took place around 5:25 a.m. at 15th Street Station in Center City. The man punched another person before he jumped onto the tracks, according to SEPTA officials.

The victim of the assault was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if a fight led to the person being punched. SEPTA said it was still looking for "motivating factors."



"That's what we're looking at in terms of the investigation, why the person punched the other man and jumped on the track, what were the motivating factors," a SEPTA spokesperson said.



The incident is being investigated by SEPTA police. The Philadelphia Police Department said they didn't have any additional information to report.

SEPTA shut off service between 30th and 5th Street Stations shortly after the incident until around an hour and a half later. The transit authority used shuttles to move riders along the route instead.

SEPTA resumed normal service around 8 a.m.