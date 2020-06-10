More Health:

June 10, 2020

New Jersey preparing add 1,600 contact tracers by end of June

The state currently has 900 people working in the program to track the spread of COVID-19

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
New Jersey contact tracing Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that the state could have as many as 4,000 contact tracers to monitor the spread of COVID-19 by July.

New Jersey is anticipating it will on-board 1,600 new contact tracers by the end of the month to expand the state's program to track the spread of COVID-19.

There are currently 900 people working in the program, meaning there could be as many as 2,500 contact tracers across the state by the end of June.

In July, that total could increase to as many as 4,000 contact tracers as New Jersey continues along in its restart and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. More contact tracers may be necessary if public health indicators, the trajectory of the number of COVID-19 patients and program innovations indicate so. 

Contact tracers will undergo 10 hours of training through a curriculum that prioritizes interview skills, ethics, and privacy. Training will be spearheaded by Rutgers University’s School of Public Health and local health departments.

Rutgers and other New Jersey colleges are providing about 400 trained contact tracers — many of who are graduate students and alumni.

New Jersey is using CommCare for collecting and organizing data from the contact tracing program. The database is being used in two pilot programs — one of which is in Camden — and will be expanded statewide.

The state is working with municipalities to launch  public awareness campaigns so residents understand the importance of contact tracing.

Murphy said the program supplements the work of local health departments and is built upon consent, transparency, security, and limits. The goal of the program is to ensure contact tracers can receive accurate information that can help other communities, he said.

“We’ve worked hard to expand testing and contact tracing capacity,” Murphy said. “This will not only put us firmly on the road back—but also ensure we stay there.”

New Jersey reported an additional 611 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 165,346. The state recorded 74 new deaths due to COVID-19, increasing the statewide death toll due to the virus to 12,377.

South Jersey has had 20,461 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,268 deaths due to COVID-19.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Trenton Phil Murphy Coronavirus Rutgers New Jersey Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
060420JohnHightower

Police

Philadelphia pledges major police reform, eliminates department's proposed budget increase
Philly council defund police

Health News

Rubber bullets used by police on protesters can kill, blind or maim for life
Police Rubber Bullets

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Food & Drink

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly
Tasties restaurant

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved