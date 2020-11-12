More News:

November 12, 2020

New Jersey’s attorney general forced to self-quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19

AG Gurbir Grewal initially tested positive for the virus, but he tested negative shortly thereafter

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
new jersey attorney general gurbir grewal covid-19.jpg Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

Despite being asymptomatic, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will be performing his duties from home in the meantime.

New Jersey’s top law enforcement official, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, will be self-isolating for the time being after coming into contact with a staff member in the office this past Monday who contracted the coronavirus.

After a rapid COVID-19 test returned a positive result, Grewal tested negative for the virus after receiving a PCR test, the attorney general’s communications director Steven Barnes said in a statement.

Grewal, who is asymptomatic, will be working from home in the meantime. The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety is now conducting the contact tracing process to inform anyone who may have come into contact with Grewal. 

“Throughout the pandemic the Attorney General's office and the Department of Law and Public Safety have taken seriously the dangers of COVID-19,” Barnes said. “The Attorney General urges members of the public to continue to follow public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe."

Gov. Phil Murphy posted a message to Twitter saying that he and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, are keeping Grewal in their prayers.

Murphy and his wife Tammy were forced to self-quarantine for a period of time in late October after coming into contact with a pair of staff members who had contracted COVID-19. Neither the governor nor the first lady tested positive for the virus.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak within Grewal’s office comes as coronavirus cases continue to spike across New Jersey.

The state has recorded 6,955 additional COVID-19 infections over the past two days, bringing the statewide total up to 263,495 since the pandemic began in March. 

Murphy called the recent uptick in cases “devastating” and urged residents to “take this seriously.”

In order to curtail any further spread of COVID-19, New Jersey has implemented tougher restrictions on indoor dining and banned all out-of-state travel for both youth and high school athletics. Restaurants and bars must stop indoor service by no later than 10 p.m. every night.

There have been 14,676 deaths due to COVID-19 in New Jersey since the public health crisis began.

