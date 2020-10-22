More News:

October 22, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Murphy quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

Phil and Tammy Murphy each tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
new jersey phil murphy covid-19 Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy, above, and first lady Tammy Murphy will have no in-person events through the weekend after coming in contact with two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has reached the New Jersey State House, as Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife — first lady Tammy Murphy — have been forced to self-quarantine after two of the governor's staff members tested positive for the virus.

Murphy broke the news of his potential exposure to the virus during an event at Camden County Community College on Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross. He was forced to leave early.

"I will now, unfortunately, have to take myself off the field," Murphy said before leaving.

The first person on Murphy’s staff to test positive for COVID-19 was Mike DeLamater, who serves as deputy chief of staff for intergovernmental affairs, according to the USA Today Network. The second person was Dan Bryan, who serves as a senior adviser.

Both officials are quarantining at home, Murphy’s communications director Mahen Gunaratna said in a statement.

"We have begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into contact with our colleague during the potential infection window," Gunaratna said.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the governor and first lady will be canceling their in-person events and voluntarily quarantining through the end of the weekend, and each will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume any in-person engagements."

Murphy tested negative for the virus Monday as part of his regularly-scheduled testing regimen. He and Tammy both tested negative Wednesday afternoon too, Gunaratna said.

"From the beginning, the governor's office has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19," Gunaratna said. "Today's exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment."

Murphy’s contact with DeLamater occurred Saturday night during an outdoor social gathering that lasted a little over an hour, but DeLamater showed up to the event late and was not with the Murphys "for a sustained period of time," according to the USA Today Network.

DeLamater and Bryan are not the first members of the Murphy administration to test positive for COVID-19. Murphy’s former chief counsel, Matt Platkin, tested positive for the virus in April.

The recent outbreak among Murphy’s staff comes as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across New Jersey. The state recorded more than 1,000 new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the fourth straight day.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 New Jersey Phil Murphy Tammy Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 7
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Rulings

Supreme Court permits Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day
us supreme court pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Mailbag: Wait, so the Eagles are going to be sellers now?
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Music

Spotify rolls out ‘Philly Knows Music’ campaign to honor city’s musical scene
philly knows music spotify

Holiday

Christmas Village will return this winter with modified layout
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved