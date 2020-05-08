More News:

May 08, 2020

Pennsylvania extends stay-at-home order for Philly area as some counties begin reopening process

Coronavirus restrictions to ease in state's western region next

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Gov. Tom Wolf has extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order until June 4 for most counties, including the Philadelphia region. But some counties are beginning the reopening process amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Philadelphia region will remain under a stay-at-home order for nearly another month.

Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order until June 4, excluding the 24 counties that already have begun advancing through his three-phase reopening plan

Another 13 western Pennsylvania counties will begin advancing on May 15, Wolf announced Friday.

Wolf signed the extension Thursday night, hours before the stay-at-home order was set to expire. But the extension did not come as a surprise and can be further amended to enable other counties to begin the reopening process.

The extended order preserves restrictions against all non-life-sustaining businesses and personal activity. They have been in place since late March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The state's northwest and north-central region entered the yellow phase of Wolf's plan Friday, becoming the first to begin exiting the lockdown. Counties that move into the yellow phase will be allowed to engage in more activities than the rest of the state – but some restrictions will still apply. 

The relaxed restrictions enable some non-life-sustaining businesses to reopen so long as they follow strict safety orders designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In-person retail sales are permitted, but curbside pickup and delivery options are preferred. 

But indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities must remain closed, along with entertainment venues. Bars and restaurants are still restricted to takeout and delivery options, and gatherings of 25 people or more are still prohibited.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

