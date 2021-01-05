More Health:

January 05, 2021

New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine portal overwhelmed by people signing up for shots

The new tool allows residents to register to be immunized before becoming eligible

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Vaccines
new jersey vaccine website Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

New Jersey's new COVID-19 vaccine portal allows residents to sign up to be immunized in advance of becoming eligible.

New Jersey launched an online portal that allows residents to register for COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday. But users quickly began experiencing issues.

The new sign-up tool allows people to register for a coronavirus vaccine before becoming eligible. 

Some users who tried to select "pre-register for the vaccine" and fill out the online form received error messages. Others reportedly could not enter their birth dates. The issues began shortly after 9 a.m.

The New Jersey Department of Health said the issues were a result of a high volume of people attempting to use the portal

"Some users may experience a temporary delay as the system scales to meet demand," spokesperson Donna Leusner told NJ.com. She encouraged people to withhold registering unless they are a health care worker included in the first phase of the rollout. 

A few people turned to Twitter to express their frustration with the portal's issues.

The tool is part of New Jersey's new website for vaccine news and resources. Once working properly, it will allow residents to sign up for vaccination before their priority group becomes eligible. Users will need to enter personal information, including their occupation and medical history, to determine their priority group. 

New Jersey currently is vaccinating front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staffers as part of Phase 1a. This groups includes about 650,000 people. Around 100,000 people already have been vaccinated, New Jersey officials said Monday.

During Phase 1b, front-line essential workers, such as public transit employees, police, firefighters, postal workers and educators, will be vaccinated. The group also will include people over age 75. 

Phase 1b includes around 30 million people.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Vaccines New Jersey COVID-19 Coronavirus Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Museums

Philly museums begin reopening after city eases COVID-19 restrictions
Philly museums reopening COVID-19

Eagles

Eagles may have created an extra $12 million or so in 2021 cap space
010521AlshonJeffery

Health News

FDA refutes talk of slashing Moderna doses in half to expedite COVID-19 vaccinations
Moderna vaccine doses

Deaths

Pa. House member dies just weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
pennsylvania state rep mike reese.jpg

NBA

Better shooters have helped Joel Embiid discover a new love of passing
Joel-Embiid_010520_Kate-Frese

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum celebrating Lunar New Year with virtual events
Lunar New year CultureFest at Penn Museum

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved