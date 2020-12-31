Camden man charged with murder for fatal shooting inside apartment

A 41-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man inside his Camden apartment on Saturday was captured and has been charged with first-degree murder, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Frederic Boyd, of the 1200 block of Chestnut Street, is charged with shooting Darrell Matthews, 46, inside the suspect's residence. Authorities did not provide any details about what may have instigated the shooting.

Police did say officers had arrived at Boyd's home around 8 p.m. Saturday where they discovered Matthews. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said.

By the time cops arrived, Boyd allegedly had fled the scene. Surveillance footage from the area showed "Boyd leaving the apartment shortly after the shooting and traveling to an area nearby," authorities said.

Boyd was arrested Wednesday in Mt. Holly, Burlington County, by the Camden Division of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

In addition to first-degree murder, Boyd faces weapons offenses and other related charges. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.