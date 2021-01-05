More Health:

January 05, 2021

ShopRite pharmacies to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine to New Jersey health care workers

Inoculations will be available by appointment at 12 South Jersey locations

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
ShopRite said that it is hoping to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public once it is allowed to do so.

Frontline health care workers in New Jersey will now be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a select number of ShopRite pharmacies across the state.

A total of 39 ShopRite locations in New Jersey will offer Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to essential health care personnel, the supermarket chain announced. 

Moderna's vaccine, which requires two shots over four weeks for complete inoculation, will be free of charge to health care personnel at participating ShopRite locations. Those wishing to receive a vaccine must make an appointment first.

The grocery store chain said that it is hoping to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public once it is allowed to do so. That process, however, is not expected to begin until April or May.

“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, the vice president of pharmacy, health & beauty at Wakefern Food Corp.

“We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC," he continued.

Of the 39 ShopRite pharmacies participating in the program, 12 locations can be found in South Jersey. Below is a complete list of those sites, which are organized by county.

Atlantic County

•616 White Horse Pike, Absecon

•23 Bethel Road, Somers Point

Burlington County

•208 Route 70, Medford

•892 Union Mill Road, Mount Laurel

Camden County

•200 Route 73, Berlin

•1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing

Cape May County

•4 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora

•1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Cumberland County

•2130 North 2nd Street, Millville

•1000 North Pearl Street, Upper Deerfield

Gloucester County

•201 William Dalton Drive, Glassboro

•143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

The 39 ShopRite sites distributing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are among approximately 200 satellite vaccination centers that the state is opening at hospitals, urgent care centers, pharmacy chains and other locations.

New Jersey is also rolling out six vaccination mega-sites this month, three of which will be located in South Jersey. 

The mega-sites will be set up at the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, the Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County and the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic County. These locations will initially be open and available to frontline health care personnel before eventually expanding to other groups.

Frontline health care workers, as well as long-term care facility residents and staff, have been deemed the highest priority recipients of available coronavirus vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccinations in hospitals began in mid-December, while inoculations in nursing homes kicked off last week.

Frontline health care workers across New Jersey began receiving their second vaccine doses this week. The state has administered over 101,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

pat@phillyvoice.com

