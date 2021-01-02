More Health:

January 02, 2021

Penn State researchers develop at-home 'smell tests' to detect COVID-19 cases

They worked with the University of Florida and Arizona State University to develop the tests

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Research COVID-19
penn-state-scratch-sniff-test-COVID.original.jpg Dana Tentis/Pixabay

Researchers out of Penn State, the University of Florida and Arizona State University are working to develop a scratch-and-sniff test to detect COVID-19 outbreaks.

Loss of smell is one of the more unique and jarring symptoms of COVID-19. 

Researchers out of Penn State, the University of Florida and Arizona State University are working to use that to their advantage and  develop a self-administered scratch-and-sniff smell test to detect COVID-19, according to a press release from Penn State.

The team created two different smell tests and will analyze which one is more effective in predicting a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The team hopes to develop an inexpensive, at-home test that can be used as a "warning sign of a community outbreak in time to thwart it," according to the release.

The first test asks the user to identify odors such as smoke, strawberry, chocolate and onions, while the second works to reveal the users sensitivity to different concentrations of the same odor. 

While loss of smell isn't present in all positive cases, studies show that 50% to 70% of people with coronavirus experience smell loss.

"One thing that's become very apparent with COVID-19 is that there's no single symptom that is universal for everyone who has the disease, but one of the most common is smell loss, especially early, sudden smell loss," Steven Munger, director of the University of Florida's Center for Smell and Taste 

The inexpensive test offers a way for widespread testing of asymptomatic individuals. While it cannot detect those without symptoms, it can be useful to identify community spread.

If, for instance, a dormitory utilized the tests and saw an increase in students losing their sense of smell, it could be an early sign of an outbreak and extra precautions can be taken.

“Identifying where COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring, in real time, is essential for authorities to make public health decisions and for private actors to develop targeted safety strategies,” said Cara Exten, assistant professor of nursing at Penn State, said. “For example, until local outbreaks can be identified rapidly, many teachers and parents may not feel safe bringing children into a school environment, many businesses may not be able to safely re-open, and individuals will be unable to gauge the personal risks associated with travel or simply going to work.”

Down the line, the team could seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration to use their smell test to formally diagnose COVID-19, according to Penn State.

The National Institutes of Health awarded the team of researchers $912,000 to create these tests. The development of these tests is a part of a two-year project funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the NIH's RADx-rad program. 

Their project included participants who are COVID-positive and COVID-negative from diverse backgrounds across the country near the participating schools. Participants will be asked to use the two tests to determine which test is more effective in predicting COVID-19.

"In 2020 alone, COVID-19 cost a million lives worldwide," John Hayes, Penn State professor and principal investigator of the study, said. "It is critical that we develop new tools that can mitigate the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Research COVID-19 Philadelphia Smell COVID-19 Test Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Thinking back on 2020: These were my favorite dishes from local restaurants
Favorite dishes Philly restaurants 2020

Eagles

Eagles vs. Washington: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 17
Eagles-Jalen-Reagor-Washington_091620_USAT

Illness

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the United States — here's what is known
New COVID-19 strain

Government

Pennsylvania to lift toughest COVID-19 restrictions as planned
Wolf January Restrictions

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles treat Week 17 like a preseason game?
010221NateSudfeld

Holiday

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating
New Year's Eve ice skating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved