More Health:

March 27, 2020

Philly to use Temple's Liacouras Center as field hospital if coronavirus cases surge

City partners with Sixers star Ben Simmons on new campaign to support fundraising efforts

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Coronavirus Liacouras Center Hospital Temple University Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia will use Temple University's Liacouras Center as a field hospital if coronavirus cases overwhelm city hospitals, Mayor Jim Kenney announced on March, 27, 2020.

Philadelphia officials revealed plans Friday to open a field hospital site at Temple University's Liacouras Center if coronavirus cases overwhelm local hospitals. 

The news came as the Philly recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing the city's total cases to 657 and its death toll to three. Fifty people have been hospitalized at one point or another, while another 54 cases were health care workers. 

"This will be used to expand our hospital bed capacity if our brick and mortar hospitals are strained by this epidemic," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Materials and supplies will be moving into the Liacouras Center over the next few days."

Temple is not charging the city for use of the venue, but Managing Director Brian Abernathy said it's possible Philadelphia may cover some operating costs for use of the facility.

The arena will be able to hold about 250 patients – though it may not hold COVID-19 patients. City officials said the facility may end up housing patients with other medical needs, freeing up conventional hospital beds for those battling coronavirus. 

Other venues on Temple's main campus, including the TU Pavilion and a parking garage, also might be utilized. The timeline for use of the site is unknown at this time.

The city already has entered a lease for the Holiday Inn Express in Center City to provide quarantine and isolation space for those who need it, including the homeless. Abernathy said Philadelphia is leasing approximately 150 rooms there.

On Thursday, the city abandoned negotiations with the owner of the former Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City. Officials continue to seek out additional sites that can be utilized for various needs that arise during the course of the pandemic.

"All of the efforts that we are making right now — and that includes quarantine space, isolation space, additional hospital beds, additional ventilators, PPE — all of that is to prepare for what is likely to be a surge in patients," Abernathy said. "We don't want to be caught flat-footed. We want to be as prepared as possible to deal with a rapid increase in patients." 

The two new victims were both women in their seventies, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. One of them was a resident at nursing home where the coronavirus was previously detected, underscoring the ongoing need to ban visitation at these locations. 

As a precaution, nursing homes in the city are screening all staff for symptoms and requiring they wear personal protective equipment at all times. Patients who have tested positive are being separated and cared for in cohorts. There is no discussion at this time to close nursing homes.

The city also announced its first COVID-19 case for a corrections officer, as well as at least one inmate in the prison system. Inmates are being held in quarantine and the city continues to work with the courts to reduce the prison population through emergency petitions.

Farley said Philadelphia now has coronavirus cases in every ZIP code. The health department hopes to soon release a map online enabling residents to follow the spread of COVID-19.

Kenney said the city's PHL COVID-19 Fund has raised more than $8.25 million after one week. To expand the relief effort, Philadelphia is partnering with 76ers star Ben Simmons on the Philly Pledge campaign to raise money for the fund and to support the nonprofit hunger relief organization Philabundance.

"As a city, we always band together. And no matter how far away we move in this world, Philadelphia is always home," Simmons said in a statement. "Through thick and thin, wins and losses, championships or bust, we always come together in a time of need and leave no one behind."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Temple University COVID-19 Government Ben Simmons Liacouras Center Jim Kenney

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2020 free agency grades: Dallas Cowboys edition
032720DakPrescott

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Sixers

Sixers all-time one-on-one bracket: the Julius Erving region
Julius-Erving_032720_usat

HBO

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — HBO)
64 hbo.jpg

Entertainment

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with celebs performing from their own homes
Elton John hosting Living Room Concert for America

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved