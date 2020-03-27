More News:

March 27, 2020

Wawa stops made-to-order food service in Philly stores

Items remain available for delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa Coronavirus
Wawa made-to-order food GoogleMaps/StreetView

Friday morning all Wawa's in Philadelphia stopped selling made-to-order food to customers at its stores. These items are now be available for delivery instead. Above is an image of Wawa at 2535 Aramingo Ave., in Port Richmond, where an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.

All Wawa stores in Philadelphia have stopped selling made-to-order food to customers in its convenience stores, in light of the coronavirus. 

Starting at 5 a.m. Friday at the city stores, customers could no longer get built-to-order items in person, but Wawa continues to offer these items for delivery. Wawa explained the changes come as a result of city guidelines meant to reduce coronavirus spread and promote social distancing. 

In a release, a spokesperson for the store said that stopping the production of built-to-order items will help reduce the number of people the stores at the same time, allowing for more social distancing to take place.

"This change in our Philadelphia City stores will enable us to move people through the store faster and keep their interactions brief, while further encouraging the practice of social distancing," Wawa said in a press release. "As an essential provider, we will remain open to serve our Philadelphia community." 

Built-to-order items, like sandwiches will be available for delivery through through orders placed online using DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats, which are delivering from four Wawa's in the city. Wawa is converting four of its stores to handle all delivery orders

And in store, the selection of hot and cold pre-made food will be expanded during what Wawa described as "a temporary change."

The end of made-to-order service in stores follows Wednesday's news of a Philly Wawa employee testing positive for COVID-1, who worked at the store at 2535 Aramingo Ave. in Port Richmond, which has been temporarily closed for cleaning. 

Wawa had already closed its self-service drink stations and added additional hours for cleaning. 

While it, Wawa is offering free coffee to health care workers for the length of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Wawa stores will remain open for now as they qualify as "essential" businesses for Pennsylvania.

