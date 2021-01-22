More Health:

January 22, 2021

First cases of U.K. coronavirus variant detected in New Jersey

State officials deflect blame for slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
New Jersey UK variant Julie Sebadelha/SIPA USA

Labs around the world are testing samples for the U.K. coronavirus variant. New Jersey has confirmed its first two cases.

An Ocean County man is among New Jersey's first two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom. 

The man, who is in his 60s, had no clear travel history or a known exposure to someone with the variant, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday. He developed symptoms Dec. 29 and was tested Jan. 6. 

A lab later confirmed the man had been infected with the B.1.1.7 mutation, a more infectious variant that has sent the U.K. into a strict lockdown and begun spreading in the United States. Scientists expect it to become the dominant form of the coronavirus in the U.S. by March. 

The man's symptoms have subsided. He was never admitted to the hospital. 

The other case involved a child who visited North Jersey. Persichilli described the child as a "young traveler" who was tested in New York City on Jan. 11. 

The variant is not known to cause more severe illness, but one study has found it to be 56% more contagious. Detecting the variant is challenging because standard testing cannot differentiate it from other forms of the coronavirus. A genetic sequencing test is necessary for that. 

"As you know, viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time," Persichilli said. "While the variant may spread more easily and more quickly than previous strains, at this time there is no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease, according to the CDC."

There also hasn't been any evidence showing the U.K. variant is more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier this week, Pfizer released data showing its vaccine neutralized the variant in a lab study. 

Pennsylvania has reported several cases of the variant, including one in Philadelphia and Bucks Counties earlier this month.

'We need the doses'

State officials blamed pharmacies and the federal government for problems plaguing New Jersey's vaccine rollout. 

Walgreens and CVS, tasked with inoculating long-term care residents as part of a federal partnership, only are administering 10% of their daily supplies, Gov. Phil Murphy said. By contrast, the state is administering its supply at a rate of 50 to 70% per day.

More than one million people have pre-registered to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey, but demand far outweighs the supply coming from the federal government. The state recently expanded its vaccine eligibility to include anyone age 65 or older and people with high-risk medical conditions. 

Murphy said he has confidence in the Biden administration, but added, "we need the doses." 

The state has administered about 500,222 shots — a figure that has doubled during the last nine days. It soon will surpass the state's COVID-19 case total, which is approaching 600,000. 

All six vaccination mega-sites are now operational after the last two centers opened Friday in Atlantic City and East Rutherford. The other sites include the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County. 

New Jersey reported 3,694 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the state's total to 584,291 since the pandemic began. There also were 743 presumed positives stemming from antigen tests. There have been 66,098 positive antigen tests in all. 

There were 3,328 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday night. There were 638 patients in intensive care units and 455 on ventilators. Hospitals discharged 456 patients and admitted 401 new COVID-19 patients. 

Officials reported 118 new fatalities, including 59 hospital fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,754. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 New Jersey Infectious Disease Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Philly's official COVID-19 vaccine website goes online; residents can sign-up to be notified about getting their shots
Philly COVID Vaccine Website

Eagles

Three questions new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will need to answer
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_011921_usat

Business

Embassy Suites on Ben Franklin Parkway being converted into apartments
Embassy Suites apartments

Eagles

Potential Eagles defensive coordinator candidate: Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders meme merchandise for sale at Philly museum
Bernie Sanders meme

Food & Drink

Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining
Dining at Horticulture Center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved