More Health:

January 15, 2021

U.K. COVID-19 variant detected in Philly woman, health officials say

Genetic sequencing confirms sample of mutant virus thought to be more contagious

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Philly UK Variant COVID-19 Julie Sebadelha/Abaca/Sipa USA

Labs around the world are collecting samples to test genetic sequencing for the presence of the U.K. variant of COVID-19, which may be more contagious than the dominant form of the coronavirus.

A coronavirus variant believed to be more infectious has been detected in a Southeastern Pennsylvania woman who splits her residence between Philadelphia and Bucks County. 

The B.1.1.7 mutation, first detected in the United Kingdom, has spread to dozens of countries and several states since it was discovered last last year. Though some research suggests it can be 50% more contagious than previous forms of the virus, it is not thought to be more deadly or resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

Pennsylvania's first case of the variant was found in Dauphin County last week. Lab results this week confirmed another case investigated by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Bucks County Health Department. 

The lab sample was sent to Penn Medicine for genetic sequencing, health officials said. The sample contained 22 of the 23 diagnostic substitutions characteristic of the U.K. strain, including all of the substitutions in the spike protein hypothesized to make the variant more infectious.

The woman, who is in her 50s, began experiencing symptoms during the last week of December. The health departments have been conducting contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the woman.

"While it is still not proven that the B.1.1.7 variant is more transmissible than other variants of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we are concerned that it is present in Philadelphia," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. "Everyone in the area should take this information as a reminder to be even more consistent in wearing masks and keeping distance from others."

"We are not overly concerned about this development because all available evidence shows that the existing vaccines are effective against this variant," added Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. "So long as that continues to be the case, we will treat this variant the same as our other cases."

A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.K. over the last month has been attributed to the variant, whose presence in the United States is difficult to gauge because it requires extensive genetic sequencing of samples that cannot keep up with the increase in overall cases.

"There is still much to learn about this new variant, so we need to remain vigilant and continue to urge Pennsylvanians to stop the spread by washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, downloading COVID Alert PA and answering the call," Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 Bucks County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from Jeffrey Lurie's delusional press conference
Jeffrey-Lurie_011120_usat

U.S. Capitol

Former Delco firefighter allegedly threw fire extinguisher at Capitol Police, authorities say
Delco Firefighter Capitol

TV

FOX29's Alex Holley takes a tumble on air – again
Alex_Holley Fox29 Fall

Eagles

John McMullen: The targeted contradiction of Jeffrey Lurie's Eagles
031320JeffreyLurie

Illness

Cancer death rates continue to fall, but effect of COVID-19 remains unclear
Cancer Death Rates

Festivals

Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January
Chestnut Hill on Ice

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved