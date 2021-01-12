More Health:

January 12, 2021

COVID-19 symptoms can linger for months after hospitalization

A large study shows most survivors still have at least one side effect months after discharge

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID-19 long-haulers study Cai Yang/Xinhua/Sipa USA

A new study suggests many COVID-19 patients once hospitalized in Wuhan, China were still experiencing health issues six months after diagnosis. Above, a medical worker conducts hemodialysis treatment for an uremic patient recovering from COVID-19 at Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, March 21, 2020.

Many COVID-19 survivors continue to experience fatigue, anxiety and sleeping difficulties months after being discharged from the hospital. 

A new study, published in the medical journal The Lancet, provides one of the biggest analyses of the so-called "long-hauler" effects of the coronavirus. 

More than 75% of the 1,733 study participants were still experiencing at least one symptom six months after they were hospitalized in Wuhan, China, the pandemic's original epicenter.

About 63% said they still had fatigue or muscle weakness. Another 26% said they had trouble sleeping and 23% said they experienced anxiety or depression. 

Dr. Steven Deeks, a University of California, San Francisco professor who is leading a study that follows COVID-19 patients for two years, said the findings show the prevalence of the long-lasting symptoms. 

"It shows that a substantial portion of people, far higher than you would expect in the general population, are exhibiting symptoms that are having an impact," Deeks told the New York Times. "And importantly, there’s no specific pathway, there’s multiple different outcomes that occur: mental health stuff and pulmonary stuff and quality-of-life stuff. This provides pretty solid confirmation for what we’re all seeing."

The study had some limitations. It did not evaluate the patients' cognitive function or report whether they were experiencing anxiety or depression before contracting the coronavirus. 

It also did not include the sickest patients. About 75% of the study participants required supplemental oxygen, but did not need ventilators or require high-flow nasal oxygen — treatments reserved for the most severe cases. 

Because it's an observational study, its findings can't directly be linked to COVID-19. To do so, the study needed to compare the outcomes of COVID-19 to people hospitalized with other infections that can cause pneumonia. 

"I would have liked to have seen data on patients admitted with something other than COVID-19 during that period," Dr. Hana El Sahly, an associate professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, told NBC News.

Still, the study is believed to be the largest "the largest cohort study with the longest follow-up duration," the study authors noted. 

The patients, whose median age was 57, were interviewed between June and September. They also were given physical exams, lab tests and an aerobic capacity test. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia China Studies Coronavirus Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Jeffrey Lurie (and Howie Roseman) to blame for Eagles mess, not Doug Pederson
Lurie-Pederson-Roseman_011221_usat

Restaurants

Fink's Hoagies cleared to reopen after owner accuses health department of 'shakedown'
Fink's Hoagies COVID

TV

Former CBS3 anchor Jessica Dean a Capitol Hill correspondent
Jessica Dean CNN

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Doug Pederson was Eagles' latest scapegoat, but he won't be the last
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Addiction

Youth vaping threatens to wipe out gains in cigarette use, health experts warn
Vaping Gateway Cigarettes

Family-Friendly

African American Museum in Philadelphia plans virtual Martin Luther King Jr. weekend
African America Museum in Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved