More Health:

November 24, 2020

A rise in post-COVID syndrome is concerning U.S. health experts

COVID-19 'long-haulers' experience extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog for months afterward

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
A rise in post-COVID syndrome is concerning U.S. health experts Sofia Alejandra/Pexels

For some people, COVID-19 leaves lingering symptoms that prevent them from returning to their normal daily lives for months afterward.

About 20%-30% of people who have had symptomatic COVID-19 develop post-COVID syndrome, health experts say.

What is this exactly?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had this to say during a recent interview with The Washington Post's Robert Costa:

"Namely, they no longer have the virus in them, they can't infect anybody, but it takes them anywhere from weeks to months – and maybe even beyond – to feel perfectly normal," he said.

"They have a constellation of symptoms and signs that seem to be consistent when you talk to different people."

The most common symptoms of post-COVID syndrome include extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty regulating body temperature, sleep disturbances and problems concentrating on daily tasks.

These "long-haulers," as they are often dubbed, describe having no energy, aching constantly, and feeling like they are in a constant brain fog. The symptoms are debilitating enough to make even the most basic activities difficult to perform, according to Harvard Health.

There is currently an ongoing long-term study to better understand why certain people develop this syndrome and others do not. Previous research has shown that anywhere from 50%-80% of COVID-19 patients can have lingering symptoms up to three months after onset of the infection.

Dr. Fauci and other health experts theorize that people who are left with lingering symptoms without any detectable damage in the body may develop myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a disorder that causes extreme fatigue that lasts for at least six months and doesn't improve with rest. People with this disorder often don't have any underlying medical conditions that could otherwise explain the symptoms.

Other possible theories for why COVID-19 symptoms cause more long-term symptoms include low level of inflammation in the brain, decreased blood flow to the brain, or an autoimmune condition where the body attacks itself.

Penn Medicine has a Post-COVID Assessment and Recovery Clinic to help assess and provide resources for patients recovering from COVID-19. The clinic is open to all patients post-COVID. Find out more information here.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey suggests Sixers roster is mostly set, bigger moves on hold until playoff push
daryl-morey_101520_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Making sense of Doug Pederson's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad press conference
Doug-Pederson_112320_usat

Holiday

Give a gift from a Philadelphia small business this holiday season
Gifts to buy from local businesses

Holiday

Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals
Old City Holiday Window Contest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved