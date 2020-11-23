More Health:

November 23, 2020

Odds of surviving cardiac arrest while hospitalized with COVID-19 are better than previously thought

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Heart Health COVID-19
COVID-19 doesn't increase likelihood of not surviving cardiac arrest Freestocks.org/Pexels

Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating abruptly because of a malfunction. It is different from a heart attack which is caused by a blocked artery.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19, who go into cardiac arrest, are surviving at rates similar to those pre-pandemic, according to researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

While incidents of cardiac arrests are still deadly, the addition of a COVID-19 infection doesn't appear to make a person's chances of survival less likely. These findings contrast with reports from earlier in the pandemic, researchers said.

"Early studies showed extremely low rates of COVID-19 patients who were resuscitated successfully and went on to survive after suffering from cardiac arrest. The first study from Wuhan demonstrated just a 2.9% 30-day survival rate and a second small cohort from New York City showed absolutely no survival," said Dr. Oscar Mitchell, a fellow in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Center for Resuscitation Science.

"These results, of course, raised concerns that offering CPR to these patients wasn't accomplishing anything and may have just been exposing hospital staff to the virus. But our results showed survival with a good neurological status is very possible if CPR is attempted."

Mitchell and his team analyzed data on 260 patients with COVID-19 who suffered cardiac arrest between March and the end of May 2020 at 11 different hospitals.

Cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack. The heart is said to be in arrest when it stops beating abruptly because of a malfunction. A heart attack is caused by a blocked artery, which reduces blood flow to the heart. The most common signs leading up to cardiac arrest are shortness of breath, chest discomfort and palpitations.

Twenty-two of the patients were able to be revived, and 12% survived for at least a month after the cardiac arrest.

The researchers did note that the rates of successful resuscitation were still about a third of what they were pre-COVID-19, and the 30-day survival numbers were half of that. A part of the reason for this though could be inter-hospital variations.

The New York hospitals involved in the study treated 204 of the 260 patients, but they had lower rates of successful resuscitation compared to the other hospitals, the researchers explained.

The 30-day survival rate was also lower in the New York hospitals – 6% compared to 36% at the other hospitals.

The rates at the non-New York hospitals were on par with what patients were experiencing who didn't have COVID-19.

"The strains of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospital resources may have amplified variations in things like detection of cardiac arrest, how patients were handled during the cardiac arrest, and post-event care," Mitchell said.

The study findings were presented during the American Heart Association's annual scientific meeting.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Heart Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Cardiac Arrest

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

John McMullen: Eagles are stuck in a bad marriage with Carson Wentz
111520CarsonWentz

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Browns game
112220CarsonWentz

Streaming

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Christmas specials to air on PBS after outcry over exclusive AppleTV+ deal
charlie brown thanksgiving pbs

Holiday

Manayunk restaurant becomes Señor Grinch's for the holiday season
Senor Grinch's in Manayunk

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved