More Health:

August 25, 2020

Warning signs may appear in the weeks before sudden cardiac arrest

More than half of victims contact health care providers before suffering event, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest warning signs Freestocks.org/Pexels

More than half of sudden cardiac arrest victims studied by Danish researchers contacted a health care provider in the two weeks before suffering the event. Identifying potential warning signs may help doctors save more lives, researchers say.

Less than 10% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital survive. The suddenness of the event is a big factor in its lethality. 

But there may indeed be warning signs leading up to the event. 

More than half of sudden cardiac arrest victims studied by Danish researchers contacted a health care provider in the two weeks before suffering the event. Identifying potential warning signs may help doctors save more lives, researchers say. 

"The high mortality from cardiac arrest in the community emphasizes the need to identify those at risk," said Nertila Zylyftari of Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark"This is very challenging since these are considered sudden and unexpected events. But our study indicates that patients felt unwell in the days leading up to the cardiac arrest."

Sudden cardiac arrest differs from a heart attack. The heart stops beating abruptly due to some malfunction. A heart attack is caused by a blocked artery that reduces blood flow to the heart. The heart doesn't usually stop beating during a heart attack and symptoms generally develop more gradually.

Previous studies have shown that some patients had shortness of breath, chest discomfort and palpitations leading up to cardiac arrest – and that they too contacted their health care provider about it. But there was little data detailing when and where these contacts happened.

Researchers identified 28,955 patients who suffered cardiac arrest outside a hospital in Denmark between 2001 and 2014. They gathered data on their contacts with general practitioners and hospitals in the year before the event. They examined each week separately to determine the percentage of patients who contacted a health care provider that week. 

During the final two weeks before suffering cardiac arrest, 54% made contact with their primary care provider. Nearly 7% contacted a local hospital and some did both. Throughout the rest of the year, 26% made contact with a health care provider during any given week. 

By contrast, only 14% of a control group reached out to their doctors on any given week. 

In a separate analysis of all contacts to a health care system, 58% of cardiac arrest patients had contacted the health care system compared to 26% of the matched population.

"We show that the proportion of patients who contacted GPs and hospitals were higher every week throughout the year before their event compared to the matched population in the same year," Zylyftari said. "It was surprising to see that in the two weeks prior to the cardiac arrest there was an increase in contacts especially with their own doctors."

The reasons the patients contacted health care providers were not collected.

"More data and research is needed on the reasons for these interactions – for example symptoms – to identify warning signs of those at imminent danger so future cardiac arrests can be prevented," Zylyftari said.

Overall, 72% of those who contacted their general practitioner in the last two weeks before suffering cardiac arrest did so by phone or email. Forty-three percent had a face-to-face consultation. Some did both. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Cardiac Arrest Philadelphia Research Heart Health Denmark Studies Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Elton Brand drops clues on what Sixers' front-office shake-up might look like
Elton-Brand_050520_usat

Education

Most New Jersey school districts pursuing hybrid instruction model
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Illness

Blood plasma authorized as COVID-19 treatment, but some question decision
FDA Blood Plasma COVID-19

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sixers should trade Ben Simmons — not because they want to, but because they have to
Joel-Embiid-Ben-Simmons-Sixers-76ers_021520

Actors

Nnamdi Asomugha’s acting career takes center stage on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’
Nnamdi Asomugha Real Sports HBO

Food & Drink

Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken and bubbles deal is back
Bud & Marilyns fried chicken

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved