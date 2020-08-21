CHOP researchers see sense of altruism in people's COVID-19 worries

The severe illnesses and economic hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have left many people with an array of worries.

But people tend to worry less about their own health than that of their family members, according to a study conducted by researchers at Penn Medicine and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In a survey of 3,042 people from the United States and Israel, 48.5% said they were distressed about family members potentially contracting the coronavirus. Thirty-six percent worried that they would unknowingly infect someone else. Only 19.9% were distressed about becoming infected themselves.

The survey, which also measured the resiliency of participants, found that 22.2% of people were suffering from anxiety and 16.1% from depression.

But respondents with higher resiliency scores had fewer COVID-19-related worries and reduced rates of anxiety and depression.

"Based on our study, it appears that people are more worried about others than themselves and when reporting their COVID-19-related concerns, but encouragingly, resilience helps reduce these worries, as well as anxiety and depression," said Dr. Raquel Gur, director of CHOP's Lifespan Brain Institute.

"As we get a better grasp of what constitutes resilience in people during COVID-19, we hope that soon we will be able to inform interventions that can enhance resilience, thereby mitigating the adverse effects of COVID-19 on mental health."

The survey also provided participants with a resilience profile that included personalized recommendations for dealing with depression and managing stress and anxiety. The survey can still be taken here.

IF YOU NEED HELP

Therapists and counselors are also available for people in distress. The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention has established a COVID-19 related hotline called the Disaster Distress Helpline. Call (800) 985-5990.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling (800) 273-8255.

Philadelphia has a 24-hour Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention Service available at (215) 686-4420.

The study is the latest in a litany of research that has found increased rates of anxiety and depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that found 30.9% of American adults had an anxiety or depressive disorder related to the pandemic. About 13% had begun – or increased – substance use to cope with stress. Those figures were even higher among young adults.



In April, a Jefferson Health survey found that coronavirus fears were approaching clinical levels in 40% of respondents.