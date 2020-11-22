More Health:

November 22, 2020

FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regeneron COVID-19 antibody cocktail

The therapeutic was taken by President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus in October

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
regeneron covid-19 antibody cocktail.jpg Kristoffer Tripplaar/SIPA USA

Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail can be used to treat mild or moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and children, the FDA said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail that was taken by President Donald Trump in October after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The FDA’s authorization allows for casirivimab and imdevimab to be administered together via an IV in order to treat mild or moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and children, the government agency announced.

Recipients of the monoclonal antibodies must be 12 years of age or older, weigh at least 88 lbs., and be at high risk of progressing to a severe case of COVID-19. Individuals ages 65 and older or who have underlying health conditions qualify as well.

When a clinical trial of almost 800 non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with mild or moderate coronavirus symptoms were treated with casirivimab and imdevimab together, the antibody cocktail was shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in patients who are at high risk for developing a severe case of the virus within 28 days after treatment. 

The monoclonal antibodies were administered within three days of the participants receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

Casirivimab and imdevimab, however, are not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to the virus. A positive response to receiving the antibody cocktail has not been shown yet in patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus. 

Monoclonal antibodies, in fact, may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when given to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or ventilation.

“The FDA remains committed to advancing the nation’s public health during this unprecedented pandemic. Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said. 

“As part of our Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, the FDA uses every possible pathway to make new treatments available to patients as quickly as possible while continuing to study the safety and effectiveness of these treatments.” 

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that duplicate the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. Casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically directed against the spike protein of COVID-19 to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

“The emergency authorization of these monoclonal antibodies administered together offers health care providers another tool in combating the pandemic,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, who serves as acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “We will continue to facilitate the development, evaluation and availability of COVID-19 therapies.”

The safety and effectiveness of the antibody cocktail for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated.

Healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers must be provided with information about using casirivimab and imdevimab administered together in treating COVID-19 as authorized. That information must include dosing instructions, potential side effects, and drug interactions. Possible side effects of casirivimab and imdevimab include anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions, fever, chills, hives, itching and flushing.

U.S. officials have suggested a coronavirus vaccine could become available in limited capacity late this year or early 2021, with widespread distribution to the general public not expected until sometime next spring.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus Philadelphia Medications Treatments FDA Medicines COVID-19 Food & Drug Administration

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Dwight Howard to sign one-year deal with Sixers
Dwight-Howard_112020_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Browns
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Streaming

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Christmas specials to air on PBS after outcry over exclusive AppleTV+ deal
charlie brown thanksgiving pbs

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved