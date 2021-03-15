More Events:

March 15, 2021

Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo includes photo with the Easter Bunny

The holiday outing has something for everyone in the family

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo Photo by Giftpundits.com/from Pexels

Celebrate Easter with a holiday brunch at the Elmwood Park Zoo. The special breakfast feast will be offered on two weekends in March and Easter weekend in April.

Montgomery County's Elmwood Park Zoo is celebrating Easter with a family-friendly brunch on select weekend dates.

Tickets include admission to the zoo, brunch, an Easter egg scavenger hunt and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. There will be crafts and visits from the zoo's education animals, as well.

Brunch will be offered at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Saturday, March 20
• Sunday, March 21
• Saturday, March 27
• Sunday, March 28
• Saturday, April 3
• Sunday, April 4 (Easter)

There will be a fried chicken and waffle bar, an omelette bar and a dessert cart. Other items available to eat include sausage, roast beef, stuffed pork lion, quiche, mac 'n' cheese and red bliss potatoes.

There will be mimosas and other brunch drinks available for adults, too.

Tickets can be purchased online. The price is $79.95 for a table of two, $129.95 for a table of four and $189.95 for a table of six. Additional guests can be added on for $34.95. The price for babies age 2 and younger is $10.95.

Elmwood Park Zoo is located at 1661 Harding Blvd. in Norristown.

