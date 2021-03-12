Support women in the food industry by shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair

The Sisterly Love Food Fair will pop up at several locations during Women's History Month.

The market sells goods from female-owned and operated businesses across the city, encouraging people to shop local and support women in the restaurant and hospitality industries. For sale are things like baked goods, handmade pasta, ramen kits, artisanal condiments and much more.

On Saturday, March 13, the Sisterly Love Food Fair will be in Northern Liberties for the first time, popping up at Hudson Table at the Piazza. It will run from noon to 2 p.m. Vendors include Kismet Bagels, Fishtown Pickle Project, Sundry Morning Spice Co. and Hello Vietnam.

Then on Saturday, March 20, it will pop up at Bridget Foy's on South Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers are invited to make a reservation for brunch at the newly-rebuilt restaurant before or after browsing the market. A few of the vendors scheduled to attend are Triple Bottom Brewery, Essen Bakery, Noshes by Sheri, Hale + True and Dye Hard Fan.

The following weekend, on Saturday, March 27, the Sisterly Love Food Fair will move to Cherry Street Pier at the Delaware River Waterfront. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Lokal Artisan Foods and French Toast Bites will celebrate their official grand opening at the Pier that weekend. Other vendors will include High Street Hospitality, Jezabels Cafe, Feel Goodies and Cry Baby Pasta.