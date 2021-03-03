More Events:

March 03, 2021

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week to take place this spring

El Camino Real, Love & Honey Fried Chicken and Standard Tap are a few of the neighborhood eateries participating

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

More than 20 restaurants in Northern Liberties are participating in Restaurant Week this April. Pictured above is Standard Tap's outdoor seating. Guests will be able to dine indoors and at streeteries in the neighborhood.

Start looking forward to Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, which will take place this spring.

From Friday, April 9, to Sunday, April 18, more than 20 restaurants will offer two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $15, $20 or $25.

"Our restaurant scene has grown tremendously in the last year. We have seen grand openings, creative pivots, expanded streeteries, embellished outdoor dining, ghost kitchens and many other things that have helped our eateries survive the pandemic," said Kris Kennedy, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District executive director.

The list of participating restaurants is below, with more to be added as the event gets closer. Updates to the list will be available on the Restaurant Week website. Menus and other details will be shared by Wednesday, March 17.

Apricot Stone
Añejo Philly
Bagels and Co. (grand opening soon)
Bourbon and Branch
El Camino Real
Germantown Garden
Germantown Garden Grill
Hello Vietnam  
Heritage  
Hunnies Crispy Chicken
Jerry's Bar
Love & Honey Fried Chicken
North Bowl
Rustica Pizza
SET NoLibs
Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria
Standard Tap  
The 700 Club
The Abbaye
Urban Village Brewing Company

For reservations, contact each individual restaurant.

"As we looked ahead to the spring weather coming, and more grand openings on the way, a brand new restaurant week was a win-win that will support our growing and adapting culinary scene," Kennedy said.

Sinead Cummings
