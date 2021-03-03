Northern Liberties Restaurant Week to take place this spring

Start looking forward to Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, which will take place this spring.



From Friday, April 9, to Sunday, April 18, more than 20 restaurants will offer two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $15, $20 or $25.



"Our restaurant scene has grown tremendously in the last year. We have seen grand openings, creative pivots, expanded streeteries, embellished outdoor dining, ghost kitchens and many other things that have helped our eateries survive the pandemic," said Kris Kennedy, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District executive director.



The list of participating restaurants is below, with more to be added as the event gets closer. Updates to the list will be available on the Restaurant Week website. Menus and other details will be shared by Wednesday, March 17.

Apricot Stone

Añejo Philly

Bagels and Co. (grand opening soon)

Bourbon and Branch

El Camino Real

Germantown Garden

Germantown Garden Grill

Hello Vietnam

Heritage

Hunnies Crispy Chicken

Jerry's Bar

Love & Honey Fried Chicken

North Bowl

Rustica Pizza

SET NoLibs

Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria

Standard Tap

The 700 Club

The Abbaye

Urban Village Brewing Company

For reservations, contact each individual restaurant.

"As we looked ahead to the spring weather coming, and more grand openings on the way, a brand new restaurant week was a win-win that will support our growing and adapting culinary scene," Kennedy said.