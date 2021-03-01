Insomnia Cookies uses Irish potatoes, a Philly tradition, as inspiration for new flavor

In Philadelphia, seeing boxes of Irish potatoes in stores and at your friends and family's houses leading up to St. Patrick's Day is common.

The seasonal candy – which is neither Irish nor a potato – is a regional food. They're usually made from coconut-flavored cream filling (sometimes cream cheese) and coconut flakes that are formed into small, bite-sized shapes and then rolled in cinnamon to give the appearance of tiny potatoes plucked from the ground.

If you go outside of the Philly area, you may have a hard time explaining the St. Patrick's Day favorite, which originated in the city probably in the 1800s.

But Insomnia Cookies, which has Philly roots, is up for the challenge of bringing the joy of Irish potatoes across the country.

Insomnia's spin on the treat is a snickerdoodle cookie with coconut flakes and cream cheese chips. The Irish Potato Cookie is currently available nationwide, in-store and for delivery, for a limited time.



On Monday, March 8, Insomnia also is releasing two more springtime cookies. The Confetti Cookie is a sugar cookie covered with colorful sprinkles and the Carrot Cake Cookie is a spiced cookie with carrot shreds and raisins.

You can find your closest Insomnia Cookies location online.