March 01, 2021

Insomnia Cookies uses Irish potatoes, a Philly tradition, as inspiration for new flavor

The St. Patrick's Day treat is now available

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink St. Patrick's Day
Insomnia Cookies Irish Potato Cookie Courtesy of/Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is turning a seasonal Philly food into a cookie. Irish potato candies are the inspiration behind a new springtime flavor available nationwide.

In Philadelphia, seeing boxes of Irish potatoes in stores and at your friends and family's houses leading up to St. Patrick's Day is common.

The seasonal candy – which is neither Irish nor a potato – is a regional food. They're usually made from coconut-flavored cream filling (sometimes cream cheese) and coconut flakes that are formed into small, bite-sized shapes and then rolled in cinnamon to give the appearance of tiny potatoes plucked from the ground.

RELATED: Kid-friendly virtual cooking class offered in March by 12th Street Catering | International Women's Day dinner features dishes from women-led restaurants

If you go outside of the Philly area, you may have a hard time explaining the St. Patrick's Day favorite, which originated in the city probably in the 1800s.

But Insomnia Cookies, which has Philly roots, is up for the challenge of bringing the joy of Irish potatoes across the country.

Insomnia's spin on the treat is a snickerdoodle cookie with coconut flakes and cream cheese chips. The Irish Potato Cookie is currently available nationwide, in-store and for delivery, for a limited time.

On Monday, March 8, Insomnia also is releasing two more springtime cookies. The Confetti Cookie is a sugar cookie covered with colorful sprinkles and the Carrot Cake Cookie is a spiced cookie with carrot shreds and raisins.

You can find your closest Insomnia Cookies location online.

