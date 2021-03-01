More Events:

March 01, 2021

Kid-friendly virtual cooking class offered in March by 12th Street Catering

Families will learn to make a delicious pasta dish and chocolatey dessert

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Cooking Classes
Kid-friendly virtual cooking class Markus Winkler/Pexels

Chef Adam DeLosso of 12th Street Catering and his daughter Ava will be live on Zoom teaching families how to cook a cheesy pasta dish and a chocolate cake on March 26. The meal will be enough for a family of four to enjoy.

Families are invited to cook together during a kid-friendly virtual class that will teach participants how to make cacio e pepe and chocolate lava cake.

All necessary ingredients, packaged and labeled, will be provided, along with step-by-step instruction through Zoom.

The class will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26. The deadline to register is Thursday, March 18. Those interested can sign up online or by calling (215) 386-8695.

Executive Chef Adam DeLosso and his daughter Ava will lead the virtual cooking class. The dinner and dessert can feed a family of four or a family of two with leftovers.

Cacio e pepe is a pasta dish made with cheese and pepper. It's a favorite modern Roman cuisine. The version participants will make with the DeLosso family will use fusilli noodles.

The price of the experience is $125 total.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

