February 24, 2021

Tiny artwork featured in 'Small Favors 2021' exhibit at The Clay Studio

The unique pieces can be purchased; prices start at $35

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Small Favors 2021 exhibit Courtesy of/The Clay Studio

Artists were tasked with creating artwork that fits in a four-inch cube for The Clay Studio's exhibit. Pictured here is a bronzed heart-shaped brooch that combines traditional jewelry and textile techniques that allow the metal to move with fabric-like fluidity. It can be viewed in 'Small Favors 2021.'

The Clay Studio in Old City will open the exhibit "Small Favors 2021" on Friday, March 5. The annual exhibition challenges artists to create tiny artworks that fit in a four-inch cube.

This show is a curated collection of 300 pieces. Some artists submit work similar to what they typically create, but on a smaller scale. Other artists see it as an opportunity to make something entirely new and unique, according to The Clay Studio.

Submissions are sent by artists from around the world. The Clay Studio selected pieces from over 800 applications for the 2021 exhibit.

According to the local center for ceramics, all types of artistic mediums were included in the picks "to reflect the ceramic art community's generous spirit." The decision led to greater variety throughout the exhibition, including jewelry made from precious metals, 3D printed resins and intricate glass carvings.

The Clay Studio will make the collection available to shop and view online to allow the public an opportunity to check it out from their homes. The studio also is hosting a free virtual event on Friday, March 5, via Zoom.

"Small Favors 2021" offers a chance for art collectors and art enthusiasts to purchase limited-edition artwork from acclaimed artists at a more affordable price. Some of the featured artists often sell their creations for thousands of dollars, but those selected for the Philly exhibit will be offered at prices ranging from $35 to $1,000.

For each sale, 50% of the proceeds will directly support the artists, while the other 50% will go to The Clay Studio's community programs and operations.

"Small Favors 2021" will be on display and for sale at The Clay Studio's Bonovitz Gallery through Sunday, April 25. The Clay Studio is located at 139 N. 2nd St.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

