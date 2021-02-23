Run for Clean Air will be a virtual race for second year

The Run for Clean Air again will be a virtual race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning runners can participate anywhere they choose.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the run, which is one of the Greater Philadelphia region's largest Earth Day celebrations.



Runners are encouraged to race virtually on Saturday, April 17, the weekend before Earth Day.



Early registration is available until March 15. The cost for the 5K and 10K races is $40 per person. It will increase to $50 after mid-March.



All virtual runners and walkers will receive a race shirt and finisher medal. Runners can choose to either have their race swag mailed to them, or they can pick them up at the Clean Air Council's Rittenhouse Square office.