More Events:

February 17, 2021

Chris' Jazz Cafe and other music venues create online jazz festival

The price is pay-what-you-wish to enjoy music from more than 60 top jazz performers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Jazz
Online Jazz Festival Photo by Jens Thekkeveettil/on Unsplash

Six jazz clubs will host the first-ever East Coast Jazz Festival, a virtual event, on March 20.

Several jazz clubs on the East Coast, including Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia, have worked together to create a virtual festival that will take place on Saturday, March 20, from 5 to 11 p.m.

In addition to the Philly club, which has been continuously operating for 32 years, Scullers Jazz Club in Boston, Smalls Jazz Club and Birdland Jazz Club in New York, Keystone Korner in Baltimore and Blues Alley in Washington, D.C. are participating.

RELATED: Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings | Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia

The music will be performed live at the different venues, with some pre-recorded sessions mixed in, as well. The festival will showcase the talents of more than 60 jazz artists.

Below is the schedule for Chris' Jazz Cafe. 

6 p.m. – Alex Claffy Quartet, featuring saxophonist/vocalist Sonny Step

8 p.m. – Ari Hoenig Trio with pianist Gadi Lehavi and bassist Ben Tiberio

10 p.m. – Orrin Evans Quartet with bassist Luques Curtis, drummer Mark Whitfield Jr. and special guest saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins

Music lovers will be able to switch between the venues' livestreams to check out each club's shows.

The price to access the festival is pay-what-you-wish. Those interested in tuning in can pre-register online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Jazz Philadelphia Concerts Festivals Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

No one has any idea how to grade the Eagles' Carson Wentz trade
1010922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Wellness

To relieve dry skin, dermatologists advise adopting a few daily habits this winter
Preventing Dry Skin

Weather

Snow to transition to sleet as winter storm moves through Philly region
Philly weather forecast

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't blame Roseman for this Wentz debacle, blame Lurie
Lurie-Roseman_021821_usat

Musicians

Philly's Pink Sweat$ introduces his musically talented family in 'Pink Planet' YouTube series
pink sweat$ video

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved