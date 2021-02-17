Chris' Jazz Cafe and other music venues create online jazz festival

Several jazz clubs on the East Coast, including Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia, have worked together to create a virtual festival that will take place on Saturday, March 20, from 5 to 11 p.m.

In addition to the Philly club, which has been continuously operating for 32 years, Scullers Jazz Club in Boston, Smalls Jazz Club and Birdland Jazz Club in New York, Keystone Korner in Baltimore and Blues Alley in Washington, D.C. are participating.

The music will be performed live at the different venues, with some pre-recorded sessions mixed in, as well. The festival will showcase the talents of more than 60 jazz artists.

Below is the schedule for Chris' Jazz Cafe.

6 p.m. – Alex Claffy Quartet, featuring saxophonist/vocalist Sonny Step 8 p.m. – Ari Hoenig Trio with pianist Gadi Lehavi and bassist Ben Tiberio 10 p.m. – Orrin Evans Quartet with bassist Luques Curtis, drummer Mark Whitfield Jr. and special guest saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins

Music lovers will be able to switch between the venues' livestreams to check out each club's shows.

The price to access the festival is pay-what-you-wish. Those interested in tuning in can pre-register online.

