Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia

February 11, 2021
An informative new series will look at soul food in Philadelphia, exploring where it came from, what it is now and where it's going.
There are three 90-minute sessions in the coming weeks that each will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and include talks, cooking demos and panel discussions.
The schedule is below.
• Wednesday, Feb. 17 – Philly Soul-Food Past: Tales of the Southern Table
• Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Philly Soul-Food Present: Soul of the Plate: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Table
• Wednesday, March 3 – Philly Soul-Food Future: Sustainability, Health and Urban Farming
Fifteen women are participating as speakers and chefs for the series, which is organized by Les Dames d'Escoffier International, a society of professional women involved in the food, beverage and hospitality industries.
Tickets to a single session are $10, or purchase a ticket to all three sessions for $25. The series will take place over Zoom.
