More Events:

February 11, 2021

Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia

The lineup for the event includes 15 women speakers and chefs

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Discussions
Soul food series Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services

Delicious soul food can be found across the United States. Pictured here is a platter of pork chops, mac 'n' cheese and collard greens from Gilliam Sisters Soul Food restaurant in Florida. In Philadelphia, places like South, Green Soul and Deborah’s Kitchen are known for their soul food favorites.

An informative new series will look at soul food in Philadelphia, exploring where it came from, what it is now and where it's going.

There are three 90-minute sessions in the coming weeks that each will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and include talks, cooking demos and panel discussions.

RELATED: Laser Wolf's Andrew Henshaw participating in virtual James Beard event | South Philly native makes history with Billie Eilish photoshoot for Vanity Fair cover | Soul Food Cafe, Ms. Tootsie's temporarily close as restaurants regroup following KeVen Parker's death

The schedule is below.

• Wednesday, Feb. 17 – Philly Soul-Food Past: Tales of the Southern Table

• Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Philly Soul-Food Present: Soul of the Plate: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Table

• Wednesday, March 3 – Philly Soul-Food Future: Sustainability, Health and Urban Farming

Fifteen women are participating as speakers and chefs for the series, which is organized by Les Dames d'Escoffier International, a society of professional women involved in the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

Tickets to a single session are $10, or purchase a ticket to all three sessions for $25. The series will take place over Zoom.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Discussions Philadelphia Cooking Women's History Month Black History Month

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pros/cons of trading Wentz, his preferred destination and who's to blame
2_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Health Stories

Philly Pretzel Factory CEO wondered if he'd 'never be back to normal' after monthslong COVID-19 battle
Dan DiZio Philly Pretzel Factory 2

Higher Education

St. Joe's, USciences to explore merger of two Philly universities
St. Joe's USciences

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Photography

South Philly native makes history with Billie Eilish photoshoot for Vanity Fair cover
Billie Eilish vanity fair

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden becomes The Cabin this winter
The Cabin at Independence Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Warwick Unit 1504

FOR SALE! The Warwick: Beautifully appointed and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath showcasing 270 degree city views. Features light-filled rooms, coffered ceilings and city views to the north, south and east.1,878 sqft | $1,075,000
Limited - Allan Domb - The Carlyle Unit 602

FOR RENT! The Carlyle: 2 bed, 3 bath offering old world charm with modern finishes and large windows. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile floor. 1,367 sqft | $2,890/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved