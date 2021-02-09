KeVen Parker's Soul Food Cafe, Mr. Tootsie's temporarily close in wake of founder's death

The late restaurateur KeVen Parker's two popular Philadelphia eateries are temporarily shut down.

Mr. Tootsie's Restaurant Bar & Lounge and KeVen Parker's Soul Food Cafe, as well as Parker's catering company, will be closed indefinitely until succession plans are finalized, according to the Inquirer.

The West Philly native Parker died last month at the age of 57 after battling cancer and advanced diabetes. But a succession plan for Parker's restaurants is unclear. The entrepreneur never married, and his immediate family only consists of his sister, her children and an aunt.

“We just don’t want to arbitrarily have the business running without any true direction,” said Monique Evans-Wescott, a friend of Parker's, to the Philadelphia Tribune.

The decision to temporarily shutter both restaurants was made official on each of their Facebook pages.

The KeVen Parker Soul Food Cafe along with The Award Winning Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant Bar and Lounge are temporarily closed. We look forward to seeing you all soon. ❤️ Posted by KeVen Parkers Soul Food Cafe - Reading Terminal Market on Sunday, January 31, 2021





Parker started in the food business in 1996 when he rolled out Simply Delicious Catering. He then ran food operations at Cafe 3801 on 38th and Market Streets in University City.

Parker opened Mr. Tootsie's Restaurant Bar & Lounge with his mom in 2000 at 1312 South Street. He then founded KeVen Parker's Soul Food Cafe in 2013 near the 12th Street entrance of Reading Terminal Market in Center City.

Both eateries have been Philly staples for southern cuisine and soul food.

The Reading Terminal Market location had remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of 11 Black-owned businesses that are located at Reading Terminal Market.

But Parker's South Street restaurant was only open for takeout. Only private events with a maximum capacity of 20 people were permitted to dine in-person at Mr. Tootsie's during the public health crisis, according to Parker's website.

Philadelphia City Council has approved a resolution that will name the 1300 block of South St. KeVen Parker Way in honor of the late restaurateur.

"KeVen Parker’s dedication to his craft and his community is exceptional, and his legacy will be remembered for generations of Philadelphians and Black-owned businesses to come," the resolution reads.