More Culture:

February 01, 2021

Tacodelphia owner to open Wildwood restaurant at former Backfin location

Florian Furxhiu will bring a new Mediterranean concept to the Jersey Shore this spring

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Santorini Wildwood Restaurant Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Santorini, a new Mediterranean restaurant from Tacodelphia owner Florian Furxhiu, will open in Wildwood in April 2021.

The owner of popular Philadelphia taco joint Tacodelphia soon will open a Mediterranean concept at the Jersey Shore, taking over the location of the shuttered Backfin Blues Bar & Grill in Wildwood.

Real estate agent and restaurateur Florian Furxhiu will open Santorini in April at 517 West Rio Grande Ave., according to Vantage Commercial and the Wild Over Wildwoods blog.

"Furxhiu plans to create a beautiful dining experience, complete with a rooftop bay view, at the former Backfin Blues Bar and Grill location," Vantage said in a news release.

Furxhiu, an Albanian immigrant, first opened Illegal Tacos on North Broad Street in Philadelphia in late 2017, riffing on the tense political climate around the time former President Donald Trump took office. The name of the business prompted several protests and a Change.org petition that led Furxhiu to pivot to Tacodelphia.

The strategic location of Santorini in Wildwood will take advantage of the ongoing Rio Grande Entrance Improvement Project, which has improved flood control infrastructure along the heavily trafficked thoroughfare.

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill opened at the location in the summer of 2016, offering an upscale casual dining environment with live entertainment at night. The restaurant closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not yet clear whether Santorini will take over Backfin's liquor license. A logo on the Facebook page for the upcoming restaurant presents it as a BYOB.

Santorini's menu is expected to feature authentic Greek and Italian dishes with locally sourced ingredients.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Wildwood Jersey Shore New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

What the data show on delaying COVID-19 booster shots
Delayed COVID-19 Shots

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Who inherited a better situation: Doug Pederson in 2016, or Nick Sirianni in 2021?
020121DougPederson

Weather

Due to nor'easter, Philly enacts emergency route parking restrictions; cancels Monday's trash pickups
nor'easter snow Philadelphia

Phillies

MLB Rumor Roundup: Analyzing the Phillies' recent moves and what they have left
dave-dombrowski_013121_usat

Movies

Zach Braff, Gabrielle Union's remake of 'Cheaper by the Dozen' returns to original movie's N.J. roots
Cheaper by the Dozen

Races

2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run moves from spring to fall
Broad Street Run fall 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved